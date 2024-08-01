NFL Quarterback Will Levis and Bachelor Star Victoria Fuller Are Dating

by

Former “Bachelor” contestant Victoria Fuller is now seeing Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, as noted by a source who spoke to Page Six exclusively.

A New Romance

The relationship between Fuller and Levis is described as very new, but Fuller seems to be enjoying the process of getting to know the NFL star more. NFL Quarterback Will Levis and Bachelor Star Victoria Fuller Are Dating

Instagram Confirmation

Levis, who recently confirmed the relationship via his Instagram story, posted a photo of Fuller embracing him on a boat. This soft-launch was simply captioned with a white heart emoji, making their relationship status public.

NFL Quarterback Will Levis and Bachelor Star Victoria Fuller Are Dating

Titans Practice Observations

Speculations about Fuller being involved with a Titans player began circulating when she was seen with WAGs Addison Hill and Paige Allen during a practice session at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. We could see Fuller actively supporting her boyfriend along with other girlfriends of the team.

Levis’ Recent History

Prior to dating Fuller, Will Levis ended his relationship with his college sweetheart, Gia Duddy, last year. In contrast, Victoria Fuller’s last known relationship was with Greg Grippo, another Bachelor Nation member.NFL Quarterback Will Levis and Bachelor Star Victoria Fuller Are Dating

Speculative Ramifications

Being a quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, Will Levis holds significant importance to his team and the NFL at large. As Nick Westbrook-Ikhine said after a remarkable throw in their recent camp practice, It was a great ball by Will, great anticipation on that. It’s one of those where I’m getting it if it’s a really good ball with that look and he delivered.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
What to Expect in The Bold and the Beautiful This Week June 10-14
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2024
Ella Goodie Disappearance Fuels Ongoing Investigation from Louisiana to Texas
3 min read
Jul, 11, 2024
Here’s 47 Seconds of Jonathan Frakes Asking You Things
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lauren Riihimaki
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2019
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Towanda Braxton
3 min read
May, 4, 2017
John Krasinski’s Imaginative Film IF Surpasses $100 Million at the Box Office
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.