NFL Quarterback Will Levis and Bachelor Star Victoria Fuller Are Dating

Former “Bachelor” contestant Victoria Fuller is now seeing Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, as noted by a source who spoke to Page Six exclusively.
A New Romance
The relationship between Fuller and Levis is described as
very new, but Fuller seems to be enjoying the process of getting to know the NFL star more.
Instagram Confirmation
Levis, who recently confirmed the relationship via his Instagram story, posted a photo of Fuller embracing him on a boat. This soft-launch was simply captioned with a white heart emoji, making their relationship status public.
Titans Practice Observations
Speculations about Fuller being involved with a Titans player began circulating when she was seen with WAGs Addison Hill and Paige Allen during a practice session at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
We could see Fuller actively supporting her boyfriend along with other girlfriends of the team.
Levis’ Recent History
Prior to dating Fuller, Will Levis ended his relationship with his college sweetheart, Gia Duddy, last year. In contrast, Victoria Fuller’s last known relationship was with Greg Grippo, another Bachelor Nation member.
Speculative Ramifications
Being a quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, Will Levis holds significant importance to his team and the NFL at large. As Nick Westbrook-Ikhine said after a remarkable throw in their recent camp practice,
It was a great ball by Will, great anticipation on that. It’s one of those where I’m getting it if it’s a really good ball with that look and he delivered.
