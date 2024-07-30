New Trailer for Rings of Power Season 2 Released at SDCC

In the wake of the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, Amazon Prime Video has released the new trailer for the upcoming second season of its mega-budget The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series.
Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.
The Rising Tide of Darkness
The new run plunges the characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world increasingly on the brink of calamity. Friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture. The forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.
An Ensemble Cast
Arriving two years after the first season wrapped, the new season cast includes Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Charlie Vickers (Sauron), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Miriel), Sophia Nomvete (Disa), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Lloyd Owen (Elendil), Ema Horvath (Eärien) and Sam Hazeldine (Adar).
The Return of Glorfindel and New Mysteries
In a Q&A as part of the panel, it was confirmed that the elf Glorfindel will appear on the show at some point over the five-season run.
This is particularly interesting given how Legolas took on what would have been Glorfindel’s role in Peter Jackson’s films. Fans are eager to see if Glorfindel’s introduction will rectify past omissions.
A Personal Revelation Ahead
Additionlly, they revealed that biological father of Theo will be revealed somewhere down the line.
The Showrunners’ Vision
The series hails from executive producers and showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The eight-episode first season was reportedly watched by over 100 million viewers by the end of 2022.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns on August 29th.
