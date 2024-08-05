New Trailer for Power Book II Ghost Promises Intense Final Episodes

Tariq St. Patrick might be entangled in the crime world, but his bond with his mother remains strong. Naturi Naughton’s cameo in the trailer for the final episodes of Power Book II: Ghost showcases a touching moment where Tariq embraces his mom, Tasha. It’s one of the few tender scenes amid a trailer rife with tension and conflict.

The trailer reflects the stakes escalating for every character. Starz released this sneak peek after the season 3 finale, hinting at future twists and turns. Tariq is shown grappling with his conscience, acknowledging he must embrace his inner ‘Ghost’ to navigate the dangers ahead.

One pivotal scene depicts Tariq learning he’s the father of Diana’s baby, adding new complexities to his already tumultuous life. This revelation will undoubtedly impact his decisions moving forward and intensify existing conflicts.

Meanwhile, Dru and Monet’s attempt to usurp Noma’s product goes awry when Detective Carter and his team intercede, revealing their corrupt motives by demanding a cut of Monet’s business. This development points to deeper entanglements between the law and the streets.

Tariq’s struggle to maintain a legitimate path only gets harder as Brayden, expelled from Stansfield due to drug dealing, seeks Tariq’s help amidst their cash crisis exacerbated by Noma tightening her grip on their operations.

Expect more intense interactions as Monet navigates her negotiations with Detective Carter’s gang, further showcasing how every character is ensnared in power plays and survival strategies.

Power Book II: Ghost returns Friday, Sept. 6, at 8/7c in the U.S. and at 9 pm in Canada. Episodes will also stream on the Starz app starting at midnight.

