New The Office Series on Peacock Sets Plot in Midwestern Newspaper

New The Office Series Picked Up at Peacock, First Plot Details Reveal Midwestern Newspaper Setting

A new era dawns for fans of the beloved NBC series The Office! Over a decade after our farewell to Dunder Mifflin, the iconic mockumentary will find new life on Peacock.

Greg Daniels, known for adapting the American version of The Office, will helm this new venture alongside Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman. Daniels and Koman will executive produce the series, working closely with the original creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

This yet-to-be-titled series will see fan-favorites Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore taking center stage. Gleeson, known for his roles in Ex Machina and Harry Potter, along with Impacciatore, who dazzled audiences in Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus, will lead an ensemble cast.

The plot centers around a documentary crew that previously captured the antics at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch. This time, their cameras will focus on a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and its endeavours to revive itself with the help of volunteer reporters.

This fresh setting teems with potential for comedic gold, as noted by Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCU Entertainment: In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.

This series will surely harness the same magic that made The Office a phenomenon, from breaking the fourth wall to letting actors’ inner convictions shine through. As Daniels said, A mockumentary is a little bit of theatre executed by some very talented actors.

Koman brings a wealth of experience as well. Known for his work on over 907 episodes of the Conan O’Brien Show, his style will undoubtedly add depth to this new project.

The connection between this new endeavor and its European predecessor can’t be overlooked either. While the unique American The Office took its own turn post its pilot episode—despite initial similarities to the British original—this new series promises roots extending across the Atlantic once more.

This historic paper’s revival might just be what fans are looking forward to. And even though it remains unclear if any original cast members will make an appearance in the new Peacock series, anticipation is soaring high.

Andrea Riseborough touched on universal themes likely to resonate within this setting: We unite in yearning to see evidence of real love…; words that surely hint towards a heartfelt narrative amidst comedic shenanigans.
Steve Delikson
