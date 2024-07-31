New Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer Teases Epic Return of Sauron and More

With less than a month to go, Prime Video has released a stunning new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season two, providing fans with an enticing preview of what lies ahead.
During their Hall H presentation earlier today at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Prime Video showcased an extended trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season two, hinting at thrilling episodes set to stream next month.
The action-packed trailer centers on the highly anticipated return of Sauron, signifying a resurgence of darkness in Middle-earth after a period of relative peace. It also highlights the forging of more Rings of Power, accomplished through Sauron’s deceptive abilities. A quote from Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in the trailer emphasizes the looming threat:
Sauron sees himself as master of all Middle-earth. He seeks to rule it not only through conquest, but by bending the minds of all its people to his own. And for that he needs not armies, but rings.
We get a glimpse of various creatures slated to appear this season, including a young Shelob, an army of Barrow-wights, Hill-troll Damrod, a Sea Worm, and Ents! One shot features actor Charlie Vickers as Sauron, now disguised as Annatar, walking through flames and introducing himself to Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) as ‘a sharer of gifts.’
In attendance at today’s event were showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay alongside main cast members Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Charlie Vickers (Sauron), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), and Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir). Their presence added to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the new season.
Morfydd Clark teased her character Galadriel’s journey in Season 2. According to Clark, Galadriel faces significant challenges as she navigates this dark new era:
Forget calm and collected! Rings of Power Season 2 throws Galadriel a curveball. Actress Morfydd Clark reveals our ethereal Elf really messed up. She further adds that fans should prepare for moments of epic stumbles and magical mayhem.
Morfydd Clark reiterated her character’s desperate battle ahead, hinting at intense drama centered around Galadriel‘s fall from grace and ongoing struggles.
The upcoming second season will consist of eight episodes with four installments directed by Charlotte Brändström who previously helmed two episodes in Season 1. Brändström recently directed the third episode of FX’s Shōgun.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power starts streaming exclusively on Prime Video on August 29. Be sure to catch this highly anticipated continuation that promises to intensify Middle-earth’s epic storylines and characters!
