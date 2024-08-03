New Movies and TV Shows Streaming in August 2024 Across Major Platforms

August is bringing a thrilling array of new movies and TV shows to your favorite streaming platforms. Let’s dive into some highlights across Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and others.

The Bikeriders Streaming on Peacock

Jeff Nichols' period crime thriller The Bikeriders, starring Tom Hardy and Austin Butler, is now on Peacock. The film vividly dramatizes the rise of a Chicago motorcycle club in the 1960s and is filled with rebellion and drama.

Challengers Now on MGM+

Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, featuring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, has made its debut on MGM+. Set in the competitive world of tennis, this film explores complex emotions like fractured relationships, egos, infidelity, and ambition.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Hulu

The latest in the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, arrives on Hulu. Starring Owen Teague as Noa, it focuses on a society where intelligent apes live alongside primitive humans and face new threats.

The Beast Now on Criterion Channel

The French sci-fi film The Beast, starring Léa Seydoux and George MacKay, is now streaming on Criterion Channel. Directed by Bertrand Bonello, it features a time-jumping narrative blending horror and romance.

The Instigators Premieres on Apple TV+

The Instigators, an R-rated heist comedy starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, is now available on Apple TV+. Follow two reluctant thieves as they navigate a robbery gone wrong in this hilarious film produced by Ben Affleck.

Love Lies Bleeding Arrives on Max

The neo-noir romance Love Lies Bleeding, featuring Kristen Stewart as a reclusive gym manager who falls for an ambitious bodybuilder played by Katy M. O'Brian, lands on Max. Their passionate affair soon spirals into violent crime.

