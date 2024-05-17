New Lord Of The Rings Movie Lands A Familiar Director And Its Not Peter Jackson

The Lord of the Rings universe is expanding once again, and fans have a lot to look forward to. While Peter Jackson has been a pivotal figure in bringing J.R.R. Tolkien’s world to life, this time it’s another familiar face steering the ship.
Andy Serkis, who famously portrayed Gollum in both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, will not only return to star but also direct the upcoming film, The Hunt for Gollum. This news was confirmed during Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent earnings call on May 9 by CEO David Zaslav, highlighting a new direction for the franchise.
Serkis steps up
For fans, Andy Serkis’ involvement marks a significant moment. Not only will he reprising his role as Gollum, but he’ll also be at the helm of the directorial team. According to Zaslav, Serkis has
unfinished business with that stinker—Gollum!
Peter Jackson isn’t entirely stepping away, though. He’ll be involved every step of the way as a producer, alongside his trusted collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. Together, they are working on developing the script for this highly anticipated addition to Middle-earth.
A lucrative franchise returns
The original Lord of the Rings trilogy helmed by Jackson grossed $2.988 billion worldwide and won numerous awards, including several Oscars. It’s a legacy that continues to command respect and enthusiasm from a global fanbase. Given this backdrop, Serkis’ film is expected to be nothing short of spectacular.
Zaslav mentions that these films present
a significant opportunity for theatrical business, signaling potentially lucrative box office returns. The franchise has proven its unyielding appeal over the decades, punctuated by massive successes such as The Hobbit trilogy which also performed excellently at the box office.
Exploring untold stories
While there are already multiple projects linked to Tolkien’s works, such as Amazon’s series The Ring of Power, and the animated feature The War of the Rohirrim, Zaslav noted that this venture will
explore storylines yet to be told.
This fresh take is expected to deliver new thrills while retaining the rich lore that fans cherish. As reported by Variety, Serkis commented enthusiastically on reuniting with longtime collaborators:
The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends… it’s just all too delicious…
Titled The Hunt for Gollum, this movie will dive deeper into Aragorn’s pursuit as captured in The Two Towers. Fans can expect new narrative layers to be peeled back as they delve further into Middle-earth’s compelling characters and epic stories.