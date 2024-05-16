New Lord Of The Rings Films Aimed For 2026 With Peter Jackson On Board

Warner Bros. has unveiled its plans for a new set of live-action The Lord of the Rings films, targeting a 2026 release. The announcement detailed that the first film will focus on Andy Serkis’ iconic role as Gollum and is tentatively titled Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.
Director Peter Jackson, alongside long-time partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, will produce this movie, marking their return to Middle-earth. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav mentioned during an earnings call on Thursday,
[They] will be involved every step of the way.
The project is just entering the early stages of script development, with Walsh and Boyens teaming up with new writers Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. Zaslav added, the script will
explore storylines yet to be told, a tantalizing hint at what’s in store for fans.
This upcoming film will be directed by Andy Serkis, celebrated both for bringing Gollum to life and for his directorial work on movies like Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In a statement packed with his characteristic enthusiasm, Serkis said,
Yesssss, Precious… The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends…
The official press release highlighted that Ken Kamins would serve as an executive producer.
Critical acclaim for Jackson’s previous work on both the original LOTR trilogy and the Hobbit films frames enormous expectations for these new ventures. The original three LOTR films grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide and secured 17 Academy Awards, including Best Picture for “The Return of the King”.
This new iteration comes after an already lucrative year for Warner Bros. Their strategy aims to rekindle the magic of Middle-earth for a contemporary audience while bolstering their relationship with Embracer Group, who hold adaptive rights through Middle-earth Enterprises. The partnership brings synergy across various transmedia opportunities within Embracer’s portfolio.
Zaslav expressed excitement about this grand return, stating that this effort represents a commitment to excellence and respects Tolkien’s literary universe.
This release will join another Middle-earth film on the horizon: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, set to premiere December 13, 2024. This animated prequel is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and takes place 200 years before “The Hobbit”.
This continuation and expansion of Tolkien’s legendary world underscore Warner Bros.’ strategic commitment to bringing fresh narratives to avid fans while honoring beloved classics.
