New Legacy Sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer Honors Original Storylines

The highly anticipated I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel has generated significant buzz. One crucial point to note is that the upcoming film will not erase the events of the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.
The Next Generation Joins the Franchise
This fresh installment of the 1997 classic slasher is poised to introduce a new generation of stars alongside some familiar faces. The casting includes Riverdale and Outer Banks stars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, Sarah Pidgeon, and Tyriq Withers have all joined the exciting project. Additionally, original cast members Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are in talks to reprise their roles.
A Continuation, Not a Reboot
Unlike other reboots that start afresh, this new film will act as a direct sequel. This approach is similar to what we saw with 2022’s Scream, which blended up-and-coming actors with original cast members.
Returning Stars and New Faces
Freddie Prinze Jr., who starred in the original 1997 movie as Ray Bronson, is working on closing a deal to return, despite his insights into the uncertain nature of negotiations:
Negotiations are weird. One week they’re going great and the next week they’re going awful. We haven’t had an awful week so there could be an awful week [coming]. I have no idea but I really don’t get too involved in it until a contract is signed.
Star Power Boosts Anticipation
This film brings notable young talents from popular teen dramas. Mendes, known for her role as Veronica Lodge in Riverdale, and Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks, are set to make their mark in the horror genre. The diverse and talented cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King, widely recognized for playing Prince Eric in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. This promising lineup ensures that fans both old and new will be eagerly awaiting the film’s release.
A Nod to Past and Future
This new addition has fans excited about how it plans to honor its predecessors while bringing something fresh to the table. With its planned release date set for July 18, 2025, audiences can look forward to seeing how Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (known for Do Revenge) navigates this beloved franchise’s legacy.
Ultimately, this move to continue rather than reboot suggests a deep respect for what came before while allowing new stories and characters to emerge within the same narrative universe.
