New John Wick Series with Keanu Reeves Continuing Thrilling Saga

by

Elevated Excitement with Familiar Faces

The series will pick up directly after John Wick: Chapter 4. Fans can expect a riveting mix of new and returning characters dealing with the aftermath of John Wick’s impactful actions. Directors David Leitch and Chad Stahelski, who have been pivotal to the franchise’s success, will return to direct, with screenplay penned by Derek Kolstad.

Diving Deeper into the Origin Stories

An interesting facet of this upcoming series is its exploration into backstories of critical characters. The prequel miniseries The Continental will delve deeper into the history of the renowned hotel for assassins from the perspective of a young Winston Scott, portrayed by Colin Woodell.

The backdrop will explore 1970s New York City, revealing unseen layers of Winston Scott’s complex past that fans have long been curious about. As Peacock teases,the show explores “the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe”, promising to hook viewers with intense storytelling and edge-of-the-seat moments.

Complex Production Updates

The project is now being pitched to networks and streamers, which indicates we may need to wait a bit longer for a concrete release date. However, Robert Levine, co-creator of The Old Man, has already been confirmed as the writer and showrunner for this ambitious project. This team up with Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate ensures that the new series aims to combine new and old elements thrusting the John Wick universe into an exciting new age.

While fans eagerly wait for more details, there’s no doubt that this new addition will continue the high standards set by its predecessors. Fans might also look forward to updates from streaming platforms where they can catch this thrilling extension of John Wick’s saga.

