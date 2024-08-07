New John Wick Series Expands the Thrilling Universe

Exciting news for John Wick fans! Lionsgate is expanding its iconic universe with a new action series, John Wick: Under The High Table. This new project will be executive produced by Chad Stahelski and the star of the film franchise, Keanu Reeves.

A New Chapter Unfolds

The narrative of John Wick: Under The High Table, scripted by Robert Levine of The Old Man fame, picks up right after John Wick: Chapter 4. It follows new and returning characters navigating the turbulent consequences left by John’s actions. Fans are eager for the mix of fresh faces and beloved characters to explore this evolving world.

Continuing Success with an Expanding Universe

Lionsgate has already tasted success with the prequel series, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, one of Peacock’s major original hits in 2023. They are now poised to leverage this momentum, integrating both new and old elements into the evolving storyline, promising to thrust the Wick universe into a new era.

A Strong Creative Team

Chad Stahelski, who signed a creative oversight deal with Lionsgate earlier this year, will direct the pilot episode and serves as an executive producer through his company, 87Eleven Entertainment. Levine, along with Reeves, Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road, manages production details. Currently, Keanu Reeves is attached as an executive producer but does not have an acting role.

A Look Back at John Wick 4

In John Wick 4, John and Caine (Donnie Yen) manage to earn their freedom from the High Table. Notably, Winston (Ian McShane) gets reinstated as the Hotel Manager of the rebuilt New York Continental after John’s victory over the Marquis (Bill Skarsgård). However, John’s fate remains ambiguous at the end of the movie.

From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an indelible mark and had fans asking for more,” said Adam Fogelson, chair at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

The Future: Teasers and Spin-offs

The filmmakers left a teaser with a post-credits scene where Akira (Rina Sawayama) confronts Caine, hinting at a spin-off involving Donnie Yen’s character. Elsewhere in the expanded universe, Lionsgate is also working on another upcoming film called Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

No Conflicts with Potential Fifth Film

The development of John Wick: The High Table does not interfere with plans for a potential fifth installment in the film series. This strategic approach ensures fans can enjoy both new television content and future films without compromising either medium’s quality or timeline.

