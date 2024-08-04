New Japanese Trailer for Alien: Romulus Shows More Xenomorph Action

Alien fans, get ready for a treat! The new Japanese trailer for Alien: Romulus has dropped, showcasing never-before-seen footage and filling the screen with even more Xenomorph terror.
Practical Effects Add Realism
According to Isabela Merced (Kay) and director Fede Alvarez:
Almost all of the effects in the film are practical… only two actors are visible in the scene, there are tons of people working on it, including nine people working on the alien itself. This dedication to practical effects is sure to enhance the gritty realism of the Xenomorph encounters.
A Nod to HR Giger
HR Giger’s influence remains monumental. As Carmen Giger, Director of the Giger Museum, stated:
Hans Ruedi’s dreams were absolutely crucial to his work. His eerie visions continue to breathe life into every Xenomorph on screen.
Main Characters Offer Fresh Faces
Leading roles in Alien: Romulus include Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Their interactions with the Xenomorphs promise new dynamics and tensions unseen in past films.
The Legacy Continues
The movie’s production team features industry veterans like Ridley Scott and Walter Hill, ensuring that the legacy of the ‘Alien’ franchise remains intact. Alongside them, Michael Pruss and directors Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues bring their own visionary approaches to the project.
Inside The New Trailer
The extended trailer revealed at San Diego Comic-Con shown at San Diego Comic-Con includes never-before-seen footage filled with facehuggers. It starts with familiar footage but quickly pivots to a ‘facehugger jamboree’, showcasing intense action sequences where facehuggers are loose and attacking characters.
The Anticipation Builds
The presence of Xenomorphs in the Xenomorph-filled scenes will surely excite long-time fans and newcomers alike. With its mix of practical effects and a talented cast, ‘Alien: Romulus’ promises an electrifying addition to the franchise.
