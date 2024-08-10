New Horror Spinoff SOULM8TE Casts Lily Sullivan as Lead AI Android

In addition to next year’s sequel M3GAN 2.0, scheduled for June 27, 2025, the M3GAN universe continues to expand with a spinoff horror movie titled SOULM8TE. Deadline reports today that Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise, Monolith) will star as the lead character.
Sullivan is set to portray the gorgeous, artificially intelligent android acquired by a man coping with the recent loss of his wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently transforms a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.
SOULM8TE is being described as a ’90s-style erotic thriller with a new technological twist. The film is expected to hit theaters on January 2, 2026, with Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) directing. Dolan stated,
Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths.
James Wan, who produces through his company Atomic Monster, expressed his excitement:
We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view.
The original M3GAN proved to be a massive viral hit for Blumhouse in 2022, earning $180 million at the worldwide box office. With its mixture of comedy and horror elements driving its success, it’s no surprise that Blumhouse remains invested in expanding the M3GAN universe further.
Lily Sullivan previously impressed audiences in Matt Vesely’s Monolith, where she delivered a stellar performance as the sole on-screen presence. Her portrayal in Vesely’s mysterious one-woman show garnered critical acclaim, with the film registering an impressive 86% on the Tomatometer.
The anticipation for SOULM8TE builds upon the existing fascination with AI characters pushed to their extremities. As this franchise continues to explore the darker sides of technology and human emotion intersecting, audiences can look forward to another gripping addition to the lineup.
Follow Us