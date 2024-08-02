New Horror Films on Screambox this August Including We Are Zombies and When a Stranger Calls

SCREAMBOX has revealed the new films joining the horror streaming service in August, including We Are Zombies, The Funeral, and When a Stranger Calls.

The Hollywood dream becomes a nightmare when The Fanatic stalks SCREAMBOX on August 9. Directed by Fred Durst, John Travolta stars in this psychological thriller as a film buff who develops an obsession with a cult movie star (Devon Sawa).

Travolta praised Durst, saying, I think Fred did an extraordinary job writing this and directing it… This movie, and this performance is like nothing I’ve seen before.

We Are Zombies Brings Humor to Horror

RKSS (Turbo Kid) introduces the living impaired in SCREAMBOX Original We Are Zombies on August 13. Based on the comic book series The Zombies That Ate the World, this horror-comedy has drawn comparisons to Shaun of the Dead, Zombieland, and Warm Bodies.

The Retaliators Delivers Revenge Thrills

A pastor seeks vengeance for his daughter’s murder in The Retaliators hitting SCREAMBOX on August 23. It features appearances by hard rock luminaries Tommy Lee, Jacoby Shaddix, Ivan Moody & Zoltan Bathory, and Spencer Charnas.

The Funeral Offers a Unique Love Story

SCREAMBOX Original The Funeral delivers a love story with bite on August 27. This Turkish slow-burner does for zombies what Let the Right One In did for vampires.

Classic Suspense with When a Stranger Calls

Every babysitter’s nightmare becomes real in When a Stranger Calls. Hitting SCREAMBOX on August 30, Carol Kane stars in the 1979 masterclass in suspense from director Fred Walton.

More August Highlights at Screambox

Other highlights include British Academy Television Award-winning zombie series In the Flesh; The Call starring Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell; Lovecraftian aquatic creature feature Gods of the Deep; female serial killer thriller The Girl Who Got Away; and Christmas-themed supernatural slasher Nutcracker Massacre.

