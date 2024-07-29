New Doctor Who Spinoff The War Between the Land and Sea Features Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The Doctor Whoniverse just got a fantastic new addition. At San Diego Comic-Con, Disney Branded Television and the BBC officially announced The War Between the Land and the Sea, a spinoff that will dive into the lore of the classic 1970s foes, the Sea Devils.
The announcement also confirmed some longstanding speculation among fans. The five-part series will star Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who are both familiar faces to Doctor Who aficionados. Tovey previously appeared in the episodes ‘Voyage of the Damned’ and ‘The End of Time,’ while Mbatha-Raw has had linked roles, including in Disney+’s Loki. It’s important to note, however, that they will be portraying new characters in this series.
Joining them are returning cast members Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim. Set against a backdrop of international crisis triggered by the emergence of an ancient species from the ocean, UNIT takes center stage as they combat this aquatic threat.
A Deep Dive into the Plot
The official synopsis provided during the event reads:
When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war.
The mastermind behind this thrilling narrative is none other than Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies. Reflecting on his involvement, Davies mentioned,
I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Who universe to its foundations.
The Magnificent Cast and Crew
Davies collaborated with Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches) on writing duties for this series. Filming kicks off next month under the direction of Dylan Holmes-Williams. However, fans will need to hold their excitement for a bit longer; there’s no release date specified yet.
The production is handled by Bad Wolf in association with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. This means that while BBC One and BBC iPlayer will host it in the UK, Disney+ subscribers worldwide can also bask in its splendor.
The Big Picture
This spin-off aims to rival major franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Davies put it during the panel discussion at Comic-Con,
There’s a race that lives beneath the oceans… It’s war on an epic scale, and it’s got a tremendous cast.
This collaboration between Disney and BBC not only promises substantial production values but also plans for significant marketing efforts aimed at making this a landmark event for fans worldwide.
