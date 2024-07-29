New Doctor Who Spinoff Announces Filming Schedule and Cast Details

by

The Doctor Whoniverse just expanded with exciting updates about a new spinoff set to feature some iconic characters and thrilling storylines.

New Doctor Who Spinoff Announces Filming Schedule and Cast Details

Details on Cast and Characters

Leading the five-part series are Russell Tovey (Feud, American Horror Story: NYC) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Loki), alongside returning Doctor Who cast members Jemma Redgrave (as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) and Alexander Devrient (as Colonel Ibrahim).

New Doctor Who Spinoff Announces Filming Schedule and Cast Details

Plot and Production Insights

The official synopsis teases: When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. This plot hints at a grand-scale conflict that will surely engage fans.

The Return of Sea Devils

Dramatically expanding on the show’s lore, this series will bring back the 1970s monsters, the Sea Devils. These aquatic villains last appeared in an episode featuring their villainous plan to flood the world.New Doctor Who Spinoff Announces Filming Schedule and Cast Details

Insights from Showrunner Russell T Davies

During his Comic-Con 2023 panel, Showrunner Russell T Davies revealed, I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.

New Doctor Who Spinoff Announces Filming Schedule and Cast Details

Behind the Scenes

Filming begins next month, with Dylan Holmes-Williams set as director. An accomplished name in the Doctor Who franchise, he previously directed two episodes: 73 Yards and Dot and Bubble. New Doctor Who Spinoff Announces Filming Schedule and Cast Details

The Next Chapter for Iconic Characters

This spinoff is set to showcase beloved characters embarking on new adventures. New Doctor Who Spinoff Announces Filming Schedule and Cast Details Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Stewart, who also holds significance from her family history within Doctor Who.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Calvin Cobb
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Desi Perkins
3 min read
May, 4, 2020
House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 delves into Stark’s emergence and Targaryen conflict
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ayo Edebiri
3 min read
Dec, 17, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Anson Boon
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2021
BLACKPINK’s Rosé Brings Her Vocals to Coldplay’s Viva la Vida in Pachinko Season 2
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.