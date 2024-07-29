New Doctor Who Spinoff Announces Filming Schedule and Cast Details

The Doctor Whoniverse just expanded with exciting updates about a new spinoff set to feature some iconic characters and thrilling storylines.
Details on Cast and Characters
Leading the five-part series are Russell Tovey (
Feud,
American Horror Story: NYC) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (
Surface,
Loki), alongside returning Doctor Who cast members Jemma Redgrave (as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) and Alexander Devrient (as Colonel Ibrahim).
Plot and Production Insights
The official synopsis teases:
When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. This plot hints at a grand-scale conflict that will surely engage fans.
The Return of Sea Devils
Dramatically expanding on the show’s lore, this series will bring back the 1970s monsters, the Sea Devils. These aquatic villains last appeared in an episode featuring their villainous plan to flood the world.
Insights from Showrunner Russell T Davies
During his Comic-Con 2023 panel, Showrunner Russell T Davies revealed,
I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.
Behind the Scenes
Filming begins next month, with Dylan Holmes-Williams set as director. An accomplished name in the Doctor Who franchise, he previously directed two episodes:
73 Yards and
Dot and Bubble.
The Next Chapter for Iconic Characters
This spinoff is set to showcase beloved characters embarking on new adventures. Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Stewart, who also holds significance from her family history within Doctor Who.
