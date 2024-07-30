New Cast Members Join Ghosts Season 4 Adding Fresh Drama

New Faces Bring Fresh Drama
Ghosts is gearing up for an exciting fourth season with new additions to its cast. During the show’s
CBS panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that comedian Mary Holland and Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris are joining the series. Holland, known for her roles in comedy, will take on the recurring role of Patience, while Norris will portray Frank, Samantha’s (Rose McIver) estranged father.
Meet Patience: A Puritan with a Twist
Patience is not your ordinary Puritan ghost. She was kicked out of her village for being
a bit too much. After being abandoned underground for centuries, she has transformed into an almost feral creature
roaming the dirt. In the season three finale, viewers saw her kidnap Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones).
The character’s introduction has been highly anticipated since last season’s teasers. The showrunners describe Patience as an intense and severe ghost from the late 1600s. Her backstory adds a new layer of intrigue to the Woodstone Manor’s spectral inhabitants.
A Strained Father-Daughter Relationship
Norris steps in as Sam’s absentee father, Frank. Described by CBS as a
kindly and well-meaning man, Frank has a strained relationship with his daughter due to his long absence after divorcing Sam’s mom when she was ten. Their reunion at Woodstone is bound to stir up unresolved emotions.
The storyline promises to reveal more about Sam’s past and her complicated relationship with her father. This familial tension is expected to weave into the broader narrative, offering depth to Sam’s character development.
A Season of Anticipation
With Mary Holland and Dean Norris joining the cast, season four aims to blend humor and emotional depth. The dynamic between Patience and Isaac, along with Frank and Sam’s reunion, promises fresh storylines for fans.
Follow Us