New Cast and Surprising Plot Twists Revealed for Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building

Disney has unveiled key artwork for the highly anticipated fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. The latest installment of the Emmy award-winning series will premiere on August 27, 2024, on both Disney Plus and Hulu. The series continues to capture viewers with its blend of humor and mystery.
According to Disney, the new season picks up right where Season 3 left off: with the shocking death of Ben Glenroy, portrayed by Paul Rudd, on opening night of Oliver’s Broadway production. This cliffhanger perfectly sets the stage for yet another thrilling journey.
What’s more intriguing this season is that Eugene Levy, famous for his role in ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ will be joining the elite cast alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Levy isn’t the only new face; A-list stars like Eva Longoria and Meryl Streep are also part of the upcoming season’s ensemble.
Plot Twists and New Faces
The show takes an interesting turn as the trio of amateur sleuths will travel to Los Angeles in order to solve a major twist—a studio is making a film based on their podcast. This meta-narrative adds another layer of complexity to an already intricate plotline. In addition to their L.A. adventure, they quickly return to New York for further escapades within their own building.
An All-Star Cast
This season is packed with heavy hitters. Besides our familiar trio—
think of ourselves as the Three Musketeers. The cast includes not only Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short but also special guest stars like Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Richard Kind, and more.
The talent doesn’t stop there. Meryl Streep being part of Season 4 was confirmed earlier. Eva Longoria is set to join in
a heightened version of herself. As Longoria puts it,
It’s me!… I have such funny lines.
A Coming Together of Legends
Returning core cast member Selena Gomez shared her excitement for the new direction the show is taking this season. Posting on her social media profiles, she said she could cry at the thought of Season 3’s release, indicating her immense passion for the project. Working alongside legends like Steve Martin and Martin Short has always been a dream come true for her.
The mixture of fresh plots and new characters is sure to keep fans eagerly anticipating each episode. The transition from podcast sleuthing to navigating Hollywood promises a delightful contrast that viewers can look forward to immensely.
