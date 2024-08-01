New Alliances and Power Moves in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7

In the latest episode of House of the Dragon, tensions reach a boiling point as new alliances are forged. The seventh episode of Season 2 saw Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) confront Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), who has surprisingly been chosen by Seasmoke as its new rider. This development sets the stage for an intense confrontation and potential new strategies in the ongoing war between the Targaryens and the Hightowers.
The Unexpected Rider
One of the most compelling moments comes when Rhaenyra squares off with Addam on a beach. Rhaenyra, asserting her authority, declares,
You stand before the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.. with a dragon of House Targaryen!. Addam’s humble response,
I had no design upon it… To learn the ways of dragonriders. And to serve my queen!, highlights his sincereness.
Dragonstone Occupation
The occupation of Dragonstone takes a significant turn when Rhaenyra decides to take matters into her own hands, flying on her dragon Syrax to find Seasmoke’s new rider.
Her decision to take action demonstrates her leadership and determination to control the situation, adding a layer of complexity to the already intricate politics.
Aemond’s Power Move
The episode doesn’t just focus on Rhaenyra; Aemond Targaryen is seen riding the mighty Vhagar. This moment signifies his growing power and sets up future conflicts both within and outside House Targaryen.
This ride symbolizes a crucial power dynamic as Vhagar’s presence can tip battles, influencing future episodes and narrative arcs. The might and fearsome reputation of Vhagar ensure Aemond’s actions are closely watched by all sides.
Backlash and Controversy
Sonoya Mizuno’s portrayal of Mysaria brings significant emotional depth, particularly highlighted by an unscripted kiss between Mysaria and Rhaenyra, which Mizuno explained to The Wrap:
It wasn’t scripted as a kiss…it felt so organic to go into the kiss.
While some viewers praised this display of raw emotion, others labeled it as part of a pointless agenda. This backlash from parts of the audience ignited debates over character development and narrative choices in modern entertainment.
Addam’s Significance
The introduction of Addam and his connection to House Velaryon hints at potential future storylines. With his possible Targaryen lineage making him skilled in various crafts, Addam’s role might extend beyond being just another rider.
This connection raises many questions about loyalty and identity; Will Addam’s allegiance stay firm with Rhaenyra?
Higher Stakes Ahead
Both Rhaenyra and Aemond mark their territory by recruiting new allies and showcasing their dragons’ power. This episode laid down major plot points that will play significant roles in the highly anticipated Season 2 finale set to air on August 4th.
