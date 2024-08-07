New Alien Romulus Clip Reveals Isabela Merced’s Tense Encounter With a Xenomorph

With the release of Alien: Romulus just ten days away, fans can barely contain their excitement. A new pair of promotions have surfaced online, dropping tantalizing hints about what to expect from director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the legendary Alien franchise. But be warned, these clips might reveal some plot details you’d prefer to experience firsthand in theaters!
One of the new promotions, called 10 Days, and another titled Introducing Rain, spotlight Cailee Spaeny’s character, Rain. If you’re trying to avoid spoilers, you might want to steer clear of these teasers for now.
The seeds of this project were sown back in 2022 when Álvarez pitched his idea to Ridley Scott. The concept clung to Scott’s imagination and, in late 2021, he called Álvarez to see if he was still interested in making an Alien movie. As it turns out, the answer was a resounding yes.
I wanted him to see it before anybody. And everyone gave me the head’s up that Ridley is really tough. He’s really tough, particularly if it has something to do with his movies.
This exclusive scene reveals Isabela Merced as she hides from the iconic extraterrestrial monster, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues have crafted a story that nestles between the events of Alien and Aliens. It doesn’t disregard any previous entries but offers fresh perspectives within the original timeline. According to 20th Century Studios division president Steve Asbell, they got onboard purely off the strength of Álvarez’s pitch. The story aims to blend the horror essence of Ridley Scott’s 1979 original with the action-packed intensity of James Cameron’s 1986 sequel.
Spaeny is joined by a stellar cast including Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). Merced mentioned that there’s a scene so disturbing that many viewers will likely have to look away. Graphic content is no surprise given Álvarez’s filmography, including Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe.
This R-rated movie promises mature content, holding nothing back when it comes to bloody violent scenes and language— exactly what fans are anticipating from an “Alien” franchise return to its roots.
If you’re eagerly counting down the days until August 16th, these promos provide a thrilling yet horrifying glimpse into what awaits in Alien: Romulus. Share your thoughts and let us know if you’re excited about this spine-chilling addition to the franchise!
