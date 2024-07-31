Neve Campbell Teases Filming Start for Scream 7 After Delays

The excitement is palpable as Scream 7 gears up to start filming despite the turbulence surrounding its production. Returning star Neve Campbell recently provided an update on when cameras will finally roll after numerous delays. The last time audiences saw Campbell’s Sidney Prescott was in 2022’s rebootquel, Scream. Due to a contract dispute, both she and her iconic character missed out on 2023’s Scream VI, but they’re set to return for the seventh installment, confirmed back in March 2024.
The newest chapter in the franchise promises to begin filming before the end of this year and seems poised to be a culmination of its predecessors. While discussing her documentary Swan Song, IndieWire asked Campbell about the upcoming Ghostface flick and her views on current horror cinema trends. She candidly replied,
I’m afraid I’m not. I should! I struggle to watch horror movies; I really do. I’ve always felt like it’s just not my thing. I don’t like the experience of sitting and watching and getting scared. Some people really love it, but I also know they can be fantastic.
A Welcome Return
The return of Campbell is certainly something that many long-time fans are enthusiastic about. Her adeptness in the genre has never been questioned, despite her discomfort with watching horror films. As Campbell said,
I’m very, very happy it’s happening. We were supposed to start in September, but we’re going to start in December now because of some scheduling stuff with Kevin and myself and having all that aligned. And actually, I think it’s a good thing because we’re going to have the time to get it really right. So I’m very excited about it.
Who Else Is In?
While fans can celebrate Campbell’s return, Courteney Cox’s presence as Gale Weathers is another significant draw for the seventh installment. She has been a staple of the series, appearing in every film except Scream 6. Sources confirmed to Deadline that she is currently negotiating her return.
Not Returning
However, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera will not be coming back for this installment due to various reasons. Melissa Barrera was controversially fired over her social media posts regarding the Israel-Hamas War, which Spyglass deemed antisemitic. On the other hand, Ortega departed due to scheduling conflicts.
Legacy Elements
The franchise has shown that it values its deep connections to the past narratives, such as reintroducing Billy Loomis in recent chapters. However, viewers shouldn’t expect more appearances by Skeet Ulrich since his storyline tied closely with Barrera’s character.
Looking Ahead
Mystery still shrouds what the seventh film will unveil about these characters and their pasts. Nevertheless, with stars like Campbell ready to dive back into their roles, Scream 7 could very well offer groundbreaking revelations that reshape our understanding of Woodsboro’s lore. As Neve Campbell has noted about horror films’ unique power,
After seeing how horror films can manipulate audiences, I’ve come to the conclusion that they can bring about societal change more than any other genre. Could this new installment do just that? Fans will have to wait until early 2026 to find out.
