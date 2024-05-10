Neve Campbell Receives Increased Pay for Scream 7 Following Her Public Remarks

Neve Campbell Celebrates Improved Offer for Scream 7
Neve Campbell, a staple in the Scream series, shared her satisfaction with the revised salary negotiations for the upcoming seventh film. Previously expressing disappointment over the payment terms for Scream VI, Neve noted a significant improvement this time around.
I’m really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy and when I talked about not feeling respected, she conveyed.
Returning to her iconic role as Sidney Prescott, Neve emphasized the positive shift in the studio’s approach, highlighting a deeper respect and acknowledgment of her contribution to the franchise.
When they first approached me [for Scream 7], I thought, ‘I don’t know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.’ But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely, she recounted.
A New Chapter with Kevin Williamson at the Helm
The actress also expressed excitement about reuniting with Kevin Williamson, who assumes directing responsibilities for Scream 7. Known for scripting the earlier installments and now directing, Williamson’s deep connection with the series promises a passionate and familiar treatment of its latest addition.
I’m really excited that Kevin Williamson is going to direct, Neve shared.
I think he’s been wanting to do it for years and he deserves it. This is his baby. He’s going to do a phenomenal job.
This change in leadership marks an exciting turn not just for Neve but for fans of the series. Enthusiasm is high as both fans and cast anticipate what this veteran storyteller will bring to one of horror’s most beloved franchises.