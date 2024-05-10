Home
Neve Campbell Receives Increased Pay for Scream 7 Following Her Public Remarks

Neve Campbell Receives Increased Pay for Scream 7 Following Her Public Remarks

by
Scroll
Home
Neve Campbell Receives Increased Pay for Scream 7 Following Her Public Remarks
Neve Campbell Receives Increased Pay for Scream 7 Following Her Public Remarks

Neve Campbell Celebrates Improved Offer for Scream 7

Neve Campbell Receives Increased Pay for Scream 7 Following Her Public RemarksNeve Campbell, a staple in the Scream series, shared her satisfaction with the revised salary negotiations for the upcoming seventh film. Previously expressing disappointment over the payment terms for Scream VI, Neve noted a significant improvement this time around. I’m really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy and when I talked about not feeling respected, she conveyed.

Returning to her iconic role as Sidney Prescott, Neve emphasized the positive shift in the studio’s approach, highlighting a deeper respect and acknowledgment of her contribution to the franchise. When they first approached me [for Scream 7], I thought, ‘I don’t know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.’ But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely, she recounted.

A New Chapter with Kevin Williamson at the Helm

Neve Campbell Receives Increased Pay for Scream 7 Following Her Public RemarksThe actress also expressed excitement about reuniting with Kevin Williamson, who assumes directing responsibilities for Scream 7. Known for scripting the earlier installments and now directing, Williamson’s deep connection with the series promises a passionate and familiar treatment of its latest addition. I’m really excited that Kevin Williamson is going to direct, Neve shared. I think he’s been wanting to do it for years and he deserves it. This is his baby. He’s going to do a phenomenal job.

This change in leadership marks an exciting turn not just for Neve but for fans of the series. Enthusiasm is high as both fans and cast anticipate what this veteran storyteller will bring to one of horror’s most beloved franchises.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Is Movie 43 Really That Bad?
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2021
Five Reasons Why Thanos Really is the Darth Vader of This Generation
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2019
Is There a Chance That Han Solo Returns To Star Wars?
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2017
Anna Karenina 2012: A Deep Dive into the Historical Romantic Drama
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2023
The Top Ten Sports Movie Dramas Outside of Baseball, Basketball, and Football
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2016
Cowboy Bebop Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.