Neve Campbell Receives Increased Offer for Scream 7 After Advocacy on Pay Dispute

by
Neve Campbell Receives Salary Boost for ‘Scream 7’ Following Advocacy on Pay Equality

Neve Campbell has confirmed an increase in compensation from Spyglass Media Group for the upcoming Scream 7, citing her outspoken stance on pay equality as a pivotal factor. I’m really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy and when I talked about [Scream VI negotiations] not feeling respectful, she conveyed her gratitude. This news comes after the actress opted out of Scream 6 due to an offer she felt undervalued her contribution as Sidney Prescott.

Navigating a Positive Change in Negotiations for ‘Scream 7’

Campbell expressed satisfaction with how negotiations were handled this time around for Scream 7. When they first approached me [for Scream 7], I thought, ‘I don’t know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.’ But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely, she remarked about the positive shift in the studio’s approach.

A Path to Reconciliation and Return to ‘Scream’

The renewed offer led to Neve Campbell announcing her return to the well-loved horror franchise with enthusiasm. Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!

Celebrations and Challenges Surrounding ‘Scream 7’

The excitement of Campbell’s return is tempered by notable departures from the project, including Jenna Ortega over scheduling conflicts and Melissa Barrera over social media statements. Despite these setbacks, the sentiment among the remaining team and fans remains high.

Reflecting on her successful negotiation, Campbell hopes her experience empowers others in similar situations. It feels nice to have put that out into the world and to have been listened to and to have made a difference in that way. I hope other people get that opportunity too, mused Campbell, highlighting the broader implications of her advocacy.

