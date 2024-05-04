Neve Campbell Discusses Her Decision to Rejoin Scream 7

Home
Neve Campbell Expresses Joy and Satisfaction Over Her Return to Scream 7

Neve Campbell, acclaimed for her iconic role as Sidney Prescott, announced her thrilling return to the Scream series in Scream 7. A sentiment of gratitude towards the studio’s new, respectful salary offer highlighted her contentment. “I’m really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy…When they first approached me [for Scream 7], I thought, I don’t know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places. But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely,” she shared.

The actress’ decision to rejoin followed initial disputes over compensation which led to her exit after Scream VI. Threading a path through challenging negotiations, Campbell recognizes and values the importance of being heard and respected by the production house.

Reuniting with Kevin Williamson: A Joyous Comeback

Further amplifying her excitement for the upcoming film is the return of Kevin Williamson, the original screenwriter for earlier Scream editions, now directing Scream 7. Campbell expressed her enthusiasm: “I think he’s a fantastic writer so I enjoy him as a human.” This reunion marks a significant circle coming to completion, as Williamson has been instrumental in shaping the franchise from its inception.

Matt Bettineli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, directors for the latest installment added, We’d never give up on her. We love Neve, and we love Sidney. Their commitment emphasizes the long-standing admiration and respect garnered by Campbell within the franchise community.

In shared reflections on her ongoing journey with Scream, Campbell stated on Instagram: “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned.” Her heartfelt connection to both the character and series resonates deeply with fans globally.

