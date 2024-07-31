Neve Campbell Announces December Start for Scream 7 Filming

Fans of the Scream franchise have been waiting eagerly, and it looks like their patience will pay off soon. The beloved actress Neve Campbell recently shared exciting news about the start window for filming the much-anticipated Scream 7. While there had been numerous delays, Campbell confirmed that cameras would start rolling before the end of 2024.
In an interview while discussing her new documentary Swan Song, Campbell mentioned that although filming was initially supposed to start in September, it has now been rescheduled to December. She expressed a positive outlook on this change, highlighting the benefits of having ample time to get things just right.
I’m very, very happy it’s happening. We were supposed to start in September, but we’re going to start in December now because of some scheduling stuff with Kevin and myself and having all that aligned. And actually, I think it’s a good thing, because we’re going to be able to have the time to get it really right. So I’m very excited about it,
she shared.
Return of Iconic Characters
The return of Sidney Prescott comes after Campbell’s absence from 2023’s Scream VI due to a salary dispute. Her enthusiasm for reprising her role is palpable, which will surely resonate well with long-time fans. Alongside her return, Courteney Cox, known for her role as Gale Weathers, has also been confirmed for the upcoming sequel.
New Challenges Ahead
The upcoming installment does face some challenges, particularly the absence of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Barrera was fired due to her comments about the Israel-Hamas conflict, while Ortega will not return because of scheduling conflicts with Netflix’s series Wednesday. Their departures necessitate creative overhauls for the story ahead.
Franchise Veterans Reunite
A reunion of veteran characters will hopefully ground the new film. Patrick Dempsey’s Mark Kincaid (Sid’s husband), who was last seen in Scream 3, is also slated to return alongside Campbell and Cox. Fans will undoubtedly have many questions about how these beloved characters will navigate their next encounter with Ghostface.
The Legacy Continues
The production team aims for an early 2026 release date for Scream 7. Given the continued relevance and impact of the first film’s events, there’s anticipation surrounding where this installment will take its audience. As fans brace themselves for the next wave of horror and suspense, more details will emerge as filming progresses.
