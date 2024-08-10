Netflix’s Uglies Brings Scott Westerfeld’s YA Dystopia to Life with a Star-Studded Cast

Welcome to Uglyville. After years of development, the UGLIES film adaptation is finally coming to Netflix this fall. The much-anticipated trailer reveals a dystopian world where society’s beauty standards take center stage.
The film adaptation of ‘Uglies’ is based on the 2005 YA sci-fi novel by Scott Westerfeld. The book was part of a trilogy that included Pretties and Specials, which garnered a loyal fanbase eager for this adaptation.
The story follows Tally Youngblood, played by Joey King, who lives in a futuristic world that necessitates cosmetic surgery at age 16 to transition from being an “Ugly” to a socially accepted “Pretty”. This narrative drives home deep societal themes.
Star-Studded Cast
The film boasts a stellar cast with Joey King as Tally, Keith Powers as David, Chase Stokes as Peris, and Laverne Cox in the role of Dr. Cable. The cast list also includes Brianne Tju, Jan Luis, Charmin Lee, among others. Director McG brings his unique vision to this project known for earlier hits like Charlie’s Angels.
A Dream Realized
Joey King’s excitement about portraying Tally is palpable. In 2022, she shared her elation with Deadline:
The Uglies books meant a lot to me as a kid…Being able to make that and be the lead of those movies is a dream realized. I was 11-years-old when I fell in love with the books.
A Message of Inner Beauty
Director McG emphasizes the film’s underlying message. He states in an interview with Tudum:
The film’s really about beauty as interior…It’s a commentary on what we’re experiencing today, where so many people can’t just take a photograph and post it on social media. You’ve got to put it through the filter…Take a deep breath, work on your inner game, and accept yourself for who you are.
Laverne Cox’s Role
Laverne Cox brings gravitas to her role as Dr. Cable, the figure overseeing the transformative surgeries in this dystopian world. Cox’s portrayal adds depth to the narrative with her commanding presence.
A Look into Tally’s World
The trailer gives fans glimpses into the distinct worlds within Uglyville — Smokies, Uglies, and Pretties — capturing both its dystopian and utopian elements beautifully. The visual aesthetics promise an engaging dive for audiences into these varied societal sectors.
A Message for Today’s Society
This film arrives at a poignant moment in contemporary culture where societal pressures around beauty are ever-present. As McG observes:
I noticed when anyone posts a picture on TikTok, Snapchat, or Instagram, they use filtration to enhance what they actually look like…This film is about a return to humanity and accepting ourselves for who we really are. It’s clear the themes of UGLIES resonate deeply with today’s viewers.
Mark your calendars for September 13, 2024, when ‘Uglies’ premieres on Netflix. Fans old and new are sure to be captivated by this timely adaptation.
