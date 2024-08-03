Netflix’s Modern Masters Spotlights S.S. Rajamouli’s Cinematic Legacy

Netflix’s new documentary, Modern Masters, featuring the illustrious journey of director S.S. Rajamouli, opens a window into the vivid imagination of one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers. With a collection of interviews and behind-the-scenes glimpses, it encapsulates his rise from humble beginnings to international acclaim.

A Celebratory Montage

The documentary stitches together key moments from Rajamouli’s life, culminating in a sequence where he is honored with an Oscar and a Golden Globe, reminiscent of a hero’s triumph in his own films. This portrayal not only highlights his professional success but also reflects how deeply he has impacted the fabric of Indian cinema.

Crafting Cinematic Epics

With films like Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli has set a benchmark for action-packed, emotionally resonant storytelling. His collaborations with stars like NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn elevate his narratives to epic proportions.

A Family Affair

The feature draws attention to his father V. Vijayendra Prasad‘s contributions to his scripts, underlining a collaborative spirit within his family. As told by Prasad, His uniquely inventive narrative style has revolutionized Indian filmmaking and we are excited to present his artistic development from his humble beginnings to Baahubali and RRR.

An Iconic Innovator

James Cameron praises Rajamouli’s vibrant directorial style, saying, Although he celebrates that very well. But it’s very – it’s a style that’s just got a lot of energy, a lot of dynamism – a lot of it kind of sears into your consciousness in an unforgettable way.

The Story Behind the Stories

The second part of the documentary delves into Rajamouli’s creative process and contrasts between Hollywood and Indian filmmaking methods. It examines how Rajamouli honors traditional Indian epic tales while modernizing them for contemporary audiences.

Global Acclaim and Future Projects

This series is more than a tribute; it’s an exploration of how SS Rajamouli became a visionary whose imagination altered the course of Indian cinema. Monika Shergill from Netflix India aptly summarizes, calling him an icon whose visionary storytelling and cinematic brilliance has built deep fandom and put Indian cinema on the global map. As anticipation for his future projects grows, Rajamouli remains committed to keeping Indian stories at the forefront of global cinema.

