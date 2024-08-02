Netflix’s Love Is Blind to Begin Casting in New England and The Berkshires

If you’re tired of online dating and the superficial judgments that come with it, then Netflix’s Love Is Blind might be the answer for you. This popular dating/reality TV show is set to start casting in New England, including the beautiful Berkshires region. Unlike your typical dating show, Love Is Blind takes a unique approach: contestants date sight unseen, only connecting through conversation.
A Unique Dating Experiment in The Berkshires
The prospect of Love Is Blind filming in the Berkshires is exciting! Known for its serene mountain vistas and vibrant cultural scene, the area provides an ideal backdrop for romance. From its farm-to-table food scene to its historic towns, the landscape here could very well host some unforgettable moments.
Connecting Through Conversation
The show’s format is simple but profound: 15 men and 15 women from the same city are placed into secluded pods where they can talk but not see each other. If a couple decides to get engaged by the end of their stay in the pods, they finally meet face-to-face and attempt to turn their connection into a lasting relationship.
Emotional Journeys and Real Connections
Previous seasons have shown a variety of couples navigating this unorthodox journey. For instance, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton from Season 1 managed to grow closer despite being opposites, even considering multiple weddings to involve their families:
“At least a reception or something where we can invite all of our family that didn’t get a chance to get to our wedding since it was so fast,” Speed shared with PEOPLE.
The Cultural Impact
This show also brings up important cultural conversations. AD’s experience on Love Is Blind ties back to Black women like Lauren, Diamond, Iyanna, Raven, Tiffany, and Aaliyah who walked this journey before her. The show keeps rekindling discussions about whether these kinds of dating experiments benefit Black women.
A Spotlight on Western Massachusetts
Hosting Love Is Blind in The Berkshires means more than just sweet screen moments; it means highlighting local gems. More than 4 million visitors explore this region annually, drawn by its landscapes, dining, arts, and rustic charm. Even celebrities like Mark Wahlberg and Kanye West frequent Berkshire County!
Ready to Take the Pod Plunge?
Think you have what it takes? Applications for the show are open now! Just be prepared—they’ll ask you some pretty personal questions. So if you’re ready for an unconventional way to find love, this could be your chance.
Follow Us