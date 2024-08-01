Netflix’s August Departures Feature Popular Movies and Shows

Everything in life works in cycles: the tide goes in and out, the moon waxes and wanes, and summer eventually turns into winter. The same can be said for Netflix content; as exciting new titles are announced, we must also bid farewell to some favorites. This August, Netflix releases its list of departing movies and shows, and it includes quite a few heart-wrenching exits.

Saying Goodbye to Despicable Me

Fans of Gru and his quirky Minions will be disheartened to hear that the first three Despicable Me movies are leaving Netflix on August 8th. This beloved franchise has captured the hearts of audiences with its uproarious humor and touching family dynamics. The trailer for Despicable Me 4 has just dropped, but we’ll have to find other ways to enjoy Gru’s antics soon.

The Devil Wears Prada Takes Its Final Strut

The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep as the formidable Miranda Priestly, bids adieu on August 6th. While some might argue that Miranda is a villain, others see her as a complex woman excelling in a challenging industry. This film remains a testament to fashion’s demanding world.

Scream Loses Its Voice

The iconic slasher movie Scream (1996) departs Netflix on August 1st. Having generated numerous sequels and a dedicated fanbase, its exit leaves horror enthusiasts with muted anticipation. Notably absent from the latest installment Scream VI is Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, yet it’s not the only noteworthy loss for fans this month.

The Jurassic Park Era Ends… For Now

If you enjoyed venturing back to the age of dinosaurs, you’ll need to do it by August 15th. The original Jurassic Park trilogy—Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III—will no longer be available on Netflix. Debuting in 1993 under Steven Spielberg’s direction, these films have been revered for their groundbreaking effects and thrilling narratives.

An Unfortunate Farewell to Bridesmaids

Bridesmaids, known for its hilarious portrayal of friendship under pressure, leaves Netflix on August 31st. Kristen Wiig’s performance alongside an ensemble cast has immortalized this comedy as a modern classic. Losing it will surely leave fans reminiscing about epic bridal party mishaps.

The Rapid Exit of Don’t Worry Darling

While Don’t Worry Darling promised much with its impressive lineup including Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Harry Styles, it faced significant criticisms upon release. Described by some as a major cinematic failure despite its stellar cast and impactful marketing, it departs Netflix on August 6th.

