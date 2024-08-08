Netflix Unveils Trailer for Jeremy Saulnier’s Intense Thriller Rebel Ridge

by

Netflix has released the first trailer for Rebel Ridge, a thriller by acclaimed director Jeremy Saulnier, known for his intense works “Green Room” and “Blue Ruin”. The film is set to debut on the streaming service on September 6th.

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Jeremy Saulnier&#8217;s Intense Thriller Rebel Ridge

The Plot Thickens in Rebel Ridge

The storyline follows a former Marine, played by Aaron Pierre, who deeply entangles himself in local corruption while attempting to bail out his cousin. This venture swiftly escalates into a violent conflict with the town’s police chief. He didn’t initiate the fight, but he’s determined to finish it.

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Jeremy Saulnier&#8217;s Intense Thriller Rebel Ridge

A Star-Studded Cast Brings Depth

The film also stars AnnaSophia Robb, James Badge Dale, James Cromwell, Don Johnson, Emory Cohen, and David Denman. Robb, recently acclaimed for her role as Gypsy Blanchard in The Act, plays a pivotal role in this thriller.

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Jeremy Saulnier&#8217;s Intense Thriller Rebel Ridge

A Long Journey to Release

This project has faced numerous delays, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting its original timeline. Initially scheduled to start filming in April 2020, production was postponed until May 2021 with John Boyega initially cast in the lead role.

However, a month into filming, Boyega unexpectedly exited due to family reasons. Production finally resumed in April 2022 with Aaron Pierre stepping into the lead role, concluding at the end of July 2022.

Cromwell’s Touch of Legacy

James Cromwell,, revered for roles in ‘L.A. Confidential,’ ‘The Green Mile,’ and recent TV appearances like ‘Six Feet Under’ and ‘Succession,’ is prominent in Rebel Ridge. His extensive experience spanning critical acclaim across various projects adds a layer of gravitas to the ensemble cast.

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Jeremy Saulnier&#8217;s Intense Thriller Rebel Ridge

A Nod to Saulnier’s Vision

Director Jeremy Saulnier is recognized for his distinctive style encapsulating deep narratives within dark thrillers hell-bent on keeping viewers at the edge of their seats. His previous collaborations on films such as Septien and Ping Pong Summer cement his knack for visual storytelling that captivates audiences.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Kim Johnson Survivor Africa Alum Passes Away at 79
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2024
Jay reeves
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jay Reeves
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2020
The 5 Shocking Truths Behind Girl In The Basement
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2024
Beloved KSAT Anchor Ursula Pari Bids Farewell After 28 Years
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t know about Amrit Kapai
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2020
Remembering Houston Tumlin: A Tragic Loss in the Film and Military Worlds
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.