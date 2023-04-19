Netflix’s American Squid Game Remake Is A Terrible Idea

Netflix reportedly has plans to produce an American remake of Squid Game, and that could be a very bad idea indeed. Notwithstanding Netflix’s questionable track record for poorly adapting famous anime series into live-action, there are a lot of things about Squid Game that simply don’t work when removed from Korea. In a world already deluged with remakes, reboots, and sequels, they might be wise to leave this one alone. Or, at the very least, tell a new story instead.
In 2021, Squid Game took the world by storm. Just 2 months after it was released, it became the most-watched thing Netflix had ever aired, with 1.6 billion hours viewed. And it’s easy to see why. With a compelling premise, captivating characters, brutal action sequences, and an intensely compelling story, it was certain to do well. Ever since, Netflix has been transparently attempting to cash in on that success. Their attempt at a Squid Game reality game show has, reportedly, been disastrous. An attempted remake could be every bit as unwise. Put simply, both of these concepts miss the point of the original show.
Squid Game Is A Uniquely Korean Story
On its surface, the central conflict of Squid Game is deeply relatable. A collection of people in deep financial trouble, competing in a barbaric competition for the chance to win enough money to solve all of their woes. Debt, social inequality, and cost of living are constant worries for many people in the world. Ditto the feeling of having to jump through metaphorical hoops for uncaring wealthy overlords. But Squid Game has a deeper level. Just below the surface, it’s a critique of the US influence on Korea.
Writing for Salon, Marie Myung-ok Lee explains how the beating heart of Squid Game is deeply Korean. In its cinematography, and its portrayal of Korean culture. The partition of Korea into North and South left deep cultural scars. It’s quite deliberate that fan-favorite character Sae-byeok is from North Korea. Even her name, remarked on by the other characters, is distinctly North Korean. Similarly, there’s the fact that protagonist Gi-hun lives in a repurposed bunker – these basement dwellings, also seen in the hit film Parasite, were first built as shelters in case of North Korean attacks. Perhaps most notably, there’s the fact that the VIPs are all from other countries. Wealthy external forces treating Korean people like toys. Both subtly and overtly, this theme saturates the whole story.
An American Squid Game Can’t Capture The Original’s Depth
Simply put, a straight Squid Game remake set in America misses all of the cultural notes which were key to giving the original story such complexity. The US just doesn’t have any parallels for the history of Korea. No partition. No outside superpowers fighting over it. The depth of the original story will simply be absent from an American setting. To ignore this is to risk making little more than a shallow simulacrum, devoid of much more than surface-level spectacle. It may be entertaining to watch, but it’ll be little more than a shadow of Squid Game.
Of course, the US isn’t free from problems of its own. Exploitation of workers by wealthy capitalists is a pressing concern, and this could mirror the wealthy VIPs in Squid Game, reveling in the violence of the game. Class disparity is certainly one thing that an American retelling could also cover. Unfortunately though, there’s no way for a direct Squid Game remake to match the richness of storytelling which the original carried.
An American Squid Game Would Need To Be Entirely Different
There is one way in which an American Squid Game show could work – it would require a completely different story to be told. The US has no shortage of cultural scars and conflict. To truly match the original, a new Squid Game story should explore these. Issues like police brutality and racial segregation. Working conditions and extortionately priced healthcare. The ongoing erosion of LGBTQ+ rights. Immigration. Even the aftereffects of the Great Depression and the more recent banking crisis. These are all topics that could be explored. The best way to do this would be to create an entirely new set of characters with their own uniquely American stories to tell.
Netflix has, admittedly, shown that it isn’t afraid to reimagine the stories it adapts. The live-action Cowboy Bebop may have been a disappointment, but it did make some bold changes to the story. The risk may not have paid off, but the thought was there. The Cowboy Bebop adaptation’s big mistake was leaning too heavily on aesthetics and fan recognition rather than proper characterization and storytelling. It’s a mistake that an American Squid Game remake could easily blunder into as well. Rather than trying to match the original, it would be wise to tell a wholly new story, based on American cultural consciousness. Such a story may run the risk of coming off as anti-American but, with careful writing, it could be no less compelling. Otherwise, perhaps Squid Game is best left to remain a Korean story.
