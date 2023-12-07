Netflix Shows That Are Setting Trends in 2023

Netflix, the streaming giant, has become a cultural powerhouse, setting trends and shaping our viewing habits. As we look at the shows that are defining 2023, it’s clear that original series are not just entertaining; they’re trendsetting phenomena. From anticipated sequels to innovative storytelling, here’s a glimpse into the Netflix originals that are capturing our imaginations this year.
Squid Game Season 2 Raises the Stakes
The global sensation Squid Game is gearing up for an explosive return. With filming underway since July 2023, expectations are sky-high. The first season’s unprecedented success has set a new benchmark for television series worldwide.
Squid Game would be popular, but we certainly weren’t expecting the K-Drama to become the worldwide phenomenon it now is. Amassing an audience exceeding hundreds of millions, Squid Game is officially Netflix’s most successful Original ever, highlighting the anticipation for its sequel.
The Witcher Season 3 Continues to Enchant
The Witcher has carved its niche in the fantasy genre with high production values and compelling narratives. The third season promises to elevate these elements further. The show’s impact on fantasy storytelling is undeniable, with a significant budget backing its vision and a cast that brings the epic tale to life.
We love everything that Henry gave us as Geralt, and now we’re really excited about what Liam can give us as a Geralt, signaling a fresh direction for the beloved series.
Stranger Things Season 5 Dives Deeper into Nostalgia
Stranger Things has been a trailblazer in nostalgic storytelling since its inception. Its ability to resonate with audiences through a blend of ’80s culture, supernatural elements, and relatable characters has been remarkable. With its final season on the horizon, the show continues to set trends not only in storytelling but also in transmedia experiences, like potential video game adaptations inspired by fan art.
Bridgerton Season 3 Revives Regency Romance
Bridgerton has redefined period dramas with its vibrant costume design and inclusive casting. The show’s unique blend of classical music renditions of modern songs adds a contemporary touch that resonates with audiences globally.
I get to exist as a Black person in the world. It doesn’t mean I’m a slave. It doesn’t mean we have to focus on trauma. It just means we get to focus on Black joy and humanity, expresses the refreshing perspective ‘Bridgerton’ brings to the genre.
Shadow and Bone Season 2 Expands Its Universe
The fantastical world of Shadow and Bone grows more intricate in its second season. The show’s blend of political intrigue and magical lore creates a cross-genre appeal that captivates viewers looking for depth in their fantasy series. With new alliances and enemies emerging, ‘Shadow and Bone’ continues to weave an engaging narrative that sets it apart in the realm of fantasy television.
You Season 4 Explores Darker Depths
The psychological thriller You keeps fans on edge with its intense character study and suspenseful plot twists. Joe Goldberg’s journey takes even darker turns in Season 4, as he confronts new threats that challenge his already twisted sense of morality. The show’s exploration of complex characters continues to influence the genre, making it a staple for those who relish a gripping psychological narrative.
Ratched Season 2 Delivers Chilling Drama
Ratched, with Sarah Paulson at its core, delves into the origins of one of cinema’s most notorious villains. The show’s psychological depth and stylish visuals contribute significantly to the resurgence of psychological horror on television. As viewers anticipate what lies ahead in Season 2, ‘Ratched’ stands as an exemplar of character-driven storytelling within the genre.
The Crown Season 6 Chronicles Royal Sagas
The Crown continues its biographical exploration of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign with meticulous attention to historical detail and character development. The introduction of new actors portraying pivotal figures like Princess Diana highlights the show’s commitment to authenticity as it influences viewers’ interest in royal history.
Money Heist Korea Sets New International Benchmarks
‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ adapts the global hit ‘Money Heist’ to a Korean setting, exploring new cultural dynamics while retaining the original’s thrilling essence. This adaptation exemplifies how international productions can capture global audiences’ attention, setting trends in how stories transcend borders.
Love Death & Robots Volume 4 Pushes Animation Boundaries
The anthology series ‘Love, Death & Robots’ continues to break new ground in animation with each volume. Its diverse range of stories and innovative visual styles influence trends within animated storytelling, offering audiences something beyond traditional narratives.
