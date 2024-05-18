5 Binge-Worthy Netflix Limited Series To Watch Now

Every so often, viewers find themselves reluctant to commit to a 20-season journey of Grey’s Anatomy or cry their hearts out for days over a soul-clenching saga like This Is Us. Sometimes, you’re just looking for a short and crisp series that commences with a glass of Bordeaux on a Friday evening and winds up perfectly right before the Monday morning blues kick in — a perfect binge-worthy netflix limited series, perhaps? From romcoms to thrillers, Netflix has an abundance of tailor-made limited series’ with an ideal run-time that falls anywhere between an extended TV series and a short movie.
Limited series often go unnoticed in the sea of Netflix content — although shows like The Queen’s Gambit and One Day managed to hold their own with their raging popularity. Choosing between genres can be challenging, especially when you’re racing against time to decide what to binge before your pizza gets cold. We’ll save you the trouble with this assorted list of 5 limited series on Netflix that will add some excitement to your weekend.
1. Baby Reindeer (2024)
Starting strong at #1 with the intensely gripping and refreshingly twisted limited series Baby Reindeer. Created by and starring comedian Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer is a dark-comedy limited series that has taken Netflix and social media platforms by storm since its release on April 11, 2024. The series was inspired by Gadd’s real-life experience when he was stalked and assaulted in his 20s and is an adaptation of his autobiographical one-man show of the same name, spanning over seven chilling episodes. The show takes the audience on an emotional journey, touching upon the psychological effects of abuse and the behavioral complexities of victims of stalking.
What can especially be appreciated about Baby Reindeer is the internal conflict viewers face in their empathy towards the characters and realizing they cannot be categorized as black or white. Directed by Weronika Tofilska and Josephine Bornebusch, Baby Reindeer features phenomenal performances by Gadd, Jessica Gunning, and Nava Mau, who really breathe life into the problematic characters. Gadd’s performance deserves extra recognition as re-enacting a traumatic real-life experience is no small feat. Built like a well-constructed puzzle that gradually starts coming together, this Netflix limited series is a must-watch!
2. Maid (2021)
A powerful story that gives viewers a microscopic view of the struggles faced by poverty-stricken single mothers, Maid is a Netflix limited series that simply cannot be missed and comes #2 on our list! Inspired by Stephanie Land‘s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive, Maid portrays the journey of Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young single mother who escapes an alcoholic, emotionally abusive boyfriend, Sean (Nick Robinson), in the middle of the night. Viewers see her deal with homelessness and her own dysfunctional family as she struggles to make ends meet, working as a maid to provide a better life for her two-year-old daughter, Maddy, while she has dreams of becoming a writer.
This critically acclaimed Netflix limited series created by Molly Smith Metzler explores the prevalent socio-economic struggle, poverty, and red tape of government assistance that underprivileged humans go through. Maid tugs on the audience’s heartstrings as they resist the urge to reach through the screen and help Alex in deeply distressing moments. The series was named one of the ten best television programs of 2021 by the American Film Institute and received a string of award nominations. From the writing to the outstanding performances by Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, and Nick Robinson, Maid is an incredibly moving show.
3. From Scratch (2022)
Who knew a trip to Italy was all it took to find the love of your life? For all the hopeless romantics out there, From Scratch is just the limited series for you! The show takes the viewers on an exhilarating journey of butterflies, tears, and lots of pasta — bringing the whole Italian experience from Sicily right to the screens. The show is inspired by Tembi Locke’s book, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home.
This eight-episode tear-jerking masterpiece follows the beautiful love story of an American artist, Amy (Zoe Saldaña), and a Sicilian chef, Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea). It’s a scintillating ride of emotions as the pair fall in love almost instantly, discover the true meaning of family as they make sacrifices, and face the ultimate test of love as devastation strikes. From Scratch is a show that will leave viewers wanting to embrace the concept of La vita è Bella urging them to pack their bags and jet off to Florence in search of an Italian dream boy.
4. Anatomy of a Scandal (2022)
A gripping six-episode thriller drama about the sorry fate of infidelity, Anatomy of a Scandal has all the right ingredients to be binge-worthy. Based on the Sarah Vaughan novel of the same name, Anatomy of a Scandal is the story of Sophie Whitehouse (Sienna Miller), the wife of British Tory MP James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), who learns that her husband has been having an affair with his young aide, Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott). Although her husband was successful in convincing her to brush the affair under the carpet, things take an interesting turn when the news goes public. The show then turns into a cut-throat courtroom thriller when James is also accused of raping Olivia and has to stand trial.
The wildly gripping series explores exciting themes like manipulation, privilege, and consent that leave viewers with much room for post-viewing discussions. The characters’ dynamics have viewers empathizing with them as the story progresses — except for James, a cheating and entitled dishonest person. With an unexpected ending and stellar cast, Anatomy of a Scandal will have viewers glued to the screen all weekend!
5. Griselda (2024)
Sofía Vergara abandons her renowned comedic personality Gloria to take on a rising drug lord in the biographical crime drama Griselda. The series is loosely based on the true life story of Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco, who was a prominent figure in the Miami drug wars in the 70s and 80s — although the accuracy needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Filled with crisp killing, a power-hungry protagonist, and a compelling storyline, this Netflix limited series speaks for itself.
Vergara displays her impressive acting range as the “Godmother of Cocaine,” serving a terrifying performance that sends chills down one’s spine. Although Vergara’s character does commit deeply horrifying crimes, the transformation of Griselda from a damsel in distress to a ruthless Mafiosa is incredibly satisfying. If shows like Narcos float your boat, Griselda is a limited series up your alley! Also, find out the real tea behind Pedro Pascal‘s exit in Narcos.