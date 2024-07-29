Netflix Debuts Trailer for His Three Daughters Capturing Heartfelt Family Moments

Everyone copes with loss differently, and the trailer for His Three Daughters released by Netflix this Wednesday perfectly captures that sentiment. The film, directed by Azazel Jacobs (French Exit, The Lovers), showcases tragic but heartwarming moments as an estranged trio of sisters reunite to prepare for their father’s imminent death.
Natasha Lyonne plays Rachel, Carrie Coon portrays Katie, and Elizabeth Olsen embodies Christina, the half-sisters gathering at their family homestead for the last days of their father. The unfolding two-and-a-half-minute trailer vividly portrays tension, resentment, and buried love among the three women.
The Opening Scene Sets the Tone
The opening shot of Rachel smoking outside establishes the relationships and mood for the emotional rollercoaster that follows. A brief encounter with a police officer who knows her by name illustrates her rebellious nature.
Tensions Unfold Around a Kitchen Table
Inside their father’s apartment, the sisters gather at the kitchen table with hospice worker Angel, played by Rudy Galvan. Here, Rudy states,
I understand what a stressful situation it is. It’s nice you’re all here at a time like this. We all want your father to transition as peacefully as possible. This scene starkly contrasts their different emotional responses: Katie appears stone-faced, Rachel wears a smirk, and Christina fights back tears.
A Confluence of Emotions
The following scenes dive into a series of highs and lows as the sisters argue, laugh, yell, and cry together while navigating their tiny shared space. Elizabeth Olsen delivers an emotional performance, particularly in a touching moment where she reassures her siblings with,
It’s nice that it’s us. This is the way it should be. The way he would want it.
A Riveting Exploration by Azazel Jacobs
Jacobs continues his exploration of family dynamics in intimate spaces. As expressed in the official synopsis:
Katie (Carrie Coon), a controlling Brooklyn mother dealing with her wayward teenage daughter; free-spirited Christina (Elizabeth Olsen), separated from her children for the first time; and Rachel (Natasha Lyonne), a sports-betting stoner who has never left their father’s apartment—all strive to coexist across three volatile days marked by impending death, erupting grievances, and seeping love through a fractured home.
Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne’s performances are equally noteworthy. Coon’s serious demeanor complements her role as Katie, shedding light on complex familial relationships.
An Ensemble Production Team
The film showcases not only profound performances but also noteworthy production powerhouses such as High Frequency Entertainment, Tango, Animal Pictures, and Case Study Films. Notable executive producers include Olsen, Coon, Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Neil Shah, Peter Friedland, and Sophia Lin.
His Three Daughters also stars Jose Febus and Jasmine Bracey alongside Jay O. Sanders as Vincent.
His Three Daughters will premiere in select theaters on September 6 and will be available to stream on Netflix starting September 20.
