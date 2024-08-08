Netflix Cancels Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Expansion Amid Rebel Moon Success

With all the excitement around the release of Zack Snyder’s two Rebel Moon films, it seems his other Netflix franchise, Army of the Dead, has been overshadowed. And apparently, there’s a good reason why.
In a recent interview with The Wrap, it was confirmed that the planned expansion of the Army of the Dead franchise has been quietly canceled at Netflix. This includes additional films and an animated series.
Zack Snyder commented,
We are very ambitious with everything.
Snyder and his team initially had big plans for the franchise after releasing the first film. These included a spinoff titled Army of Thieves, and there were talks of more films and an animated series. However, for reasons not entirely clear, these plans have now been shelved. The only related project moving forward is a themed experience coming to Six Flags this Halloween.
The fate of Rebel Moon also seems uncertain despite its initial success on Netflix. Critics did not receive Part Two well. Dexerto described it as a
hollowed-out, half-baked imitator.
Challenges Plaguing Both Franchises
The upfront enthusiasm that surrounded Rebel Moon has dwindled due to criticisms labeling it as overextended without memorable aspects. Rebel Moon: Part Two’s reviews didn’t fare better either, and it now holds Snyder’s lowest Rotten Tomatoes score.
Future Projects Remain in Limbo
Snyder expressed hope in producing several films within the Rebel Moon universe. But given Netflix’s fickle portrayal, the likelihood seems dubious.
You know, reconning. Fucking reconning. I’ve been reconning them.
