Netflix and Toho Team Up for a Modern Take on Sci-Fi Classic The Human Vapor

Netflix has formed a groundbreaking partnership with Toho, Japan’s premier film studio, to remake the iconic 1960 sci-fi feature The Human Vapor. This collaboration marks Netflix’s first venture with Toho.
The screenplay will be penned by renowned South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, celebrated for his work on the hit zombie thriller Train To Busan. Direction duties fall to Shinzo Katayama, known for the Disney+ horror series Gannibal and the 2021 feature Missing.
Plot and Context
Although plot details are under wraps, the original film revolves around a man transformed into gas due to a scientific experiment, using his abilities to commit crimes and kill those who oppose him. Directed by Ishiro Honda and featuring effects by Eiji Tsuburaya, both prolific figures behind the original Godzilla, this remake is set to bring this classic story into contemporary Japan.
This new version features an ensemble led by Shun Oguri, famed for his role in Godzilla vs. Kong, and Yu Aoi, renowned for her award-winning performance in Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Wife of a Spy, which won Best Actress at the Asian Film Awards.
Create Modern Resonance
Sang-ho collaborated with writer Ryu Yong-jae, having previously worked together on the Netflix series Parasyte: The Grey. Sang-ho has stated that creating a relatable human element was critical, emphasizing,
We focused on treating human emotions with care and portraying the characters’ humanity through the script.
The production intends to leverage modern VFX technology to update the film’s iconic effects. Director Katayama shared,
I saw the potential to modernise this classic special effects piece with today’s VFX CG and incorporate human drama to make it a very compelling work.
Returning Favorites and New Collaborations
This project brings attention back to historical narratives while injecting them with fresh perspectives. Reflecting on past success, it’s notable that both Shinzo Katayama and Yeon Sang-ho have created works that defy genre norms while connecting deeply with audiences through emotional storytelling. Previously, Sang-ho has explored poignant social commentaries as in Train To Busan, noted for its blend of action-packed scenes, terrifying zombie hordes, and a central father-daughter storyline.
A Remarkable Undertaking
The origins of this remake date back to 2018 when Yeon met Toho producer Nian Feng. Over more than 18 months, Yeon meticulously worked on the script alongside Ryu.
Anticipation builds as fans of both sci-fi classics and modern thrillers await this unique blending of eras. With filming permissions in exclusive locations promising visuals that have never been seen before, expectations remain high for this reboot that aims to anchor timeless storytelling in contemporary themes.
Follow Us