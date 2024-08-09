Netflix Adapts ‘Uglies’ by Scott Westerfeld Set for September 13 Release

Prepare for a journey into a world of future perfection. Set to debut on Netflix on September 13, the much-anticipated film adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s dystopian novel Uglies is nearly here. With a star-studded cast, engaging plot, and a renowned creative team, it promises to be an intriguing addition to Netflix’s slate.
The Release Date
First and foremost, mark your calendars for September 13. That’s when Uglies will hit Netflix, bringing its futuristic narrative to the streaming platform.
Diving into the Plot
The film follows Tally Youngblood (Joey King) in a world where citizens eagerly await their 16th birthday for a mandatory cosmetic surgery that transforms them from ‘Ugly’ to ‘Pretty’. This surgery promises to erase imperfections and allow individuals to integrate into society. The trailer reveals a sparkling event with Dr. Cable (Laverne Cox) proclaiming,
All the flaws you have today will be gone tomorrow with one elegant procedure. But Tally’s friend Shay questions this transformation’s benefits, introducing her to an alternative way of life and pushing Tally to make life-changing choices.
An Ensemble Cast
The cast features Joey King as the protagonist Tally Youngblood. King, who also serves as an executive producer, shared her excitement about the project, stating that the Uglies book caught her attention at eleven years old. Chase Stokes plays Peris, Tally’s best friend who has already undergone the transformation.
Joining them are Keith Powers as David, a rebel against societal norms, Brianne Tju as Shay, who introduces Tally to a new perspective on life, and Laverne Cox as the strict overseer Dr. Cable.
A Word from the Director
The creative force behind the camera is McG (Charlie’s Angels), spot-on renowned for capturing action-packed narratives with emotional depth. Expressing his enthusiasm about sharing this story with the world, he noted that
I feel like the message of the film is timelier than ever. With our contemporary society so obsessed with image, what a great message this movie shares that beauty is interior.
The Production Team
The adaptation’s script is penned by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water), and Whit Anderson. Both Joey King and Scott Westerfeld serve as executive producers. Westerfeld noted on Twitter that working on this adaptation felt like a mission realized.
A Rich Universe Unveiled
Expect visually distinctive worlds within this movie – from the sparkly utopia of New Pretty Town to rugged terrains representing the rebellious Smokies. The trailer hints at an exciting lineup of action sequences woven into moral dilemmas around individuality and societal conformity that fans of the book will surely appreciate.
Tune in on September 13 for an adventure blending action, romance, and profound questions about identity in Netflix’s Uglies.
