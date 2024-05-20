Neons Norwegian Zombie Film Handling the Undead Unveils New Trailer and Poster

On a hot summer day in Oslo, the dead mysteriously awaken, and three families are thrown into chaos as their deceased loved ones come back to them. But this isn’t your typical zombie flick. Handling the Undead focuses emotionally on grief and the unsettling return of lost family members, making audiences question whether these reanimated beings are truly mindless monsters or reflections of human sorrow and desire.
The emotional core of the story is underscored by the unique approach director Thea Hvistendahl takes. She remarked,
I really wanted to convey a sense of unease throughout the film, to keep viewers on edge about what these returning dead represent, emphasizing the movie’s layered narrative and eerie atmosphere.
The film stars Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Bjørn Sundquist. It was co-written by John Ajvide Lindqvist, the acclaimed author known for his horror narratives like Let the Right One In, in collaboration with Hvistendahl. Introducing this extraordinary take on zombies, Lindqvist’s influence can be felt profoundly throughout the script.
Set in modern-day Oslo, the movie follows three families dealing with the repercussions of their deceased loved ones’ unexpected return. As society grapples with this unimaginable event, Hvistendahl highlights social dynamics by using unconventional settings such as an ice rink instead of traditional homes, effectively leveraging its environment.
The film has gained significant attention since its Sundance debut earlier this year, where critics praised its authentic portrayal of grief and complex character-driven saga. Charles Barfield noted that
the result is a beautifully dark tragedy filled with intense sadness and incredibly honest emotion. A combination of visually stunning cinematography and methodical pacing are both major components in creating this evocative atmosphere.
The screenplay’s deliberate pacing aims to meditate on themes of loss, making peace with it while offering a haunting reflection on attachment and acceptance of fate beyond our control. Spanning over 99 minutes, Handling the Undead‘s runtime ensures every scene counts.
This poignant film features several notable actors alongside Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie, such as Bente Børsum and Bahar Pars. The multi-national production teams from Norway and Sweden reflect a strong collaborative effort evident in every aspect of filmmaking. Director Hvistendahl commented on her vision saying,
The first way in which this movie diverges from others is that it uses its unusual setting not as a reason to panic… but as just another fact of what we need to deal with.
Handling the Undead continues to push boundaries of horror drama by focusing intimately on human experiences surrounding loss and reacquaintance under extraordinary circumstances. Watch out for its upcoming release at the IFC Center in NY on May 31st before it expands to other cities on June 7th.