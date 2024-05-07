Another day, another indie game is in development, but the Necrophosis trailer has the makings of a sleeper hit. Dragonis Games, an indie studio with Ares Dragonis as the mastermind, is behind several underrated but deserving-to-be-top-rated video games. Dragonis Games brought forth two games in three years, both of which are hidden gems. The studio’s debut major release is The Shore, an exploration and adventure game rooted in Lovecraftian horror. The game’s premise involves a father’s quest to find his daughter on a remote and puzzling island.
Eresys is a cooperative horror game that also pays homage to the haunting narratives of H.P. Lovecraft. Taking on the roles of four cultists, players unite to confront menacing entities as a team. The studio may be new, but the team’s extensive experience spanning years, if not decades, is evident in the creation of these horror masterworks. Their creations extend beyond that point, ushering in a new phase of interactive horror experiences. While the exact release date remains elusive, Necrophosis is undeniably in the works, positioning itself as a potential breakout indie hit.
It’s Hard to Put into Words Just How Intriguing the Necrophosis Narrative Is
Necrophosis wakes you up in a world that exists long after everything we know has ended, where death reigns supreme and the never-ending rot of all that once cannot be stopped or altered. It portrays a grim and desolate reality where life has ceased to exist as we know it. Although Dragonis isn’t the first to incorporate eerie visions into a game, their experience in the genre gives them an edge in competing with other titles.
As hinted by its title, Necrophosis casts a curse over the world, spreading decay wherever its influence reaches. The protagonist has to move through a series of interconnected areas in a non-linear way, meaning the path could be anything but predictable. It’s not just the voyage itself that’s thrilling, but rather the encounters with outlandish and creepy creatures that truly make it so.
👁️ Each location on #Necrophosis unfolds like a sinister puzzle box along with narrations and famous poems
🎮 #Steam Wishlist for more: https://t.co/CX0xo3Dl7I#Horror #IndieDev #Gaming #GameDev #Gamer #IndieGame #IndieGames #WishlistWednesday pic.twitter.com/aBM2JCas63
— Necrophosis (@NecrophosisGame) February 14, 2024
There’s also a need to decipher cryptic and uncanny riddles, all while revealing the hidden truths within the desolate landscapes. The narrative basically revolves around testing whether death itself can be escaped. Expect to encounter sinister sights and to question what’s real and what’s not. That will lead to deeper revelations about the nature of the curse and their own existence.
No One Else Comes Close to the Depths of Terror Quite like Necrophosis’ Dreamscapes
As glaringly obvious as it seems, the studio itself is much more of an H.P. Lovecraft fan, the legendary American writer who revolutionized the horror fiction genre. And if you couldn’t get enough of the grotesque landscapes they featured in their earlier horror titles, then Necrophosis might just deliver on a grander scale than those. The latest trailer hints at the game’s potential for success, assuming they will smooth out its performance. 2024 rolled in, and so did the Necrophosis teasers.
It’s been a regular occurrence, with developers dropping hints month after month. Although there have been some expected reactions from the community labeling the game as a Scorn knockoff in the trailer’s comments. That tracks, as it looks like the game draws inspiration from a couple of other titles. However, this is largely due to the fact that both Scorn and Necrophosis draw heavy inspiration from none other than Zdzisław Beksiński.
🎨 The artistic influence of Polish painter, Zdzisław Beksiński, in Necrophosis, adds a level of surreal and haunting beauty to the game's design.
🎮 #Steam Wishlist: https://t.co/2oGQoMvBcQ#Horror #IndieDev #Gaming #GameDev #Gamer #IndieGame #IndieGames pic.twitter.com/l36sNxvUJj
— Necrophosis (@NecrophosisGame) March 28, 2024
Beksiński was a famed Polish artist known for his surreal and haunting paintings, drawings, and sculptures. His art often depicted nightmarish and dystopian landscapes, populated by surreal figures, organic forms, and architectural elements. Necrophosis or even Scorn are just merely drops in the bucket compared to the vast expanse of games influenced by Beksinski’s aesthetic, with titles like Dark Souls, Destiny, Bloodborne, and The Witcher 3.
Judging from its 124-second trailer, it really seems to do justice to Beksiński’s artworks, and it even appears as if Beksiński’s paintings have been brought to life. The developers labeling it a “very dark game” aligns perfectly with the glimpses of its macabre graphics. Although graphics aren’t the be-all and end-all of a game’s appeal, they certainly provided a compelling glimpse into how it will send shivers down our spines upon release. If you’re somewhat fond of Darkest Dungeon 2, find out here if the game will be made available on other platforms.