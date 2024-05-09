Ncuti Gatwa Stars in Upcoming Doctor Who Series

Meet the New Time Lord: Ncuti Gatwa Embarks on Galactic Adventures
The charismatic Ncuti Gatwa, known for his role in Barbie, assumes the mantle of the Fifteenth Doctor in the beloved series Doctor Who. Joining him in time-travelling exploits is Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, a new and intriguing character poised to bring fresh dynamics to the series.
Additional Cast Members Enrich the Whoniverse
The series also welcomes back familiar faces such as Jemma Redgrave, Bonnie Langford, and Yasmin Finney, reprising their roles as Kate Stewart, Mel Bush, and Rose Noble, respectively. Distinguished newcomers including Jonathan Groff, heralded for his roles in Mindhunter and Glee, and Indira Varma from Game of Thrones, add star power to this season.
I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role! remarked Groff about joining the cast.
Russell T Davies’ Triumphant Return as Showrunner
Veteran showrunner Russell T Davies resumes control, bringing a renewed vigour to the series. Known for his creative storytelling, his return is anticipated to invigorate the show with novel plots and deeper character exploration.
This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast! Davies expressed his enthusiasm for the current season.
New Vistas and Old Roots: A Revitalized Set and Theme
This season introduces an innovative revamp of the legendary TARDIS interior, described as both expansive and intimate. Director Chanya Button, who directed previous anniversary specials, mentioned,
Oh my gosh, it’s enormous. I mean, it’s absolutely beautiful. It’s sort of church-like in scale, and yet it’s also this intimate space that takes you from one place to another – to even larger, wider worlds.