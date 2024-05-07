Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson Discuss Their Top Picks from Doctor Who Season 14

Exploring the World of Time Travel with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson
As the whirlwind of adventures in Doctor Who Season 14 unfolds, stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson share their most treasured episodes and experiences. Set against the backdrop of time-traveling escapades and formidable adversaries, the season promises an enthralling journey for the Fifteenth Doctor and his new companion, Ruby Sunday.
The season kickstarted with the episode titled ‘The Church on Ruby Road’, where a significant focus was placed on Gibson’s character, Ruby, who discovers she was left at a church as a newborn. This poignant story arc not only explores her mysterious origins but also deepens her bond with the Doctor, creating layers of narrative that are both emotionally engaging and central to the series’ thematic depth.
Favorite Episodes from the Stars
Ncuti Gatwa, transitioning smoothly into his role as the Doctor, expressed his fondness for earlier episodes featuring David Tennant.
It’s still those David Tennant ones, I have to say, articulated Gatwa, highlighting how these episodes have influenced his portrayal of the iconic character. Adding personal resonance to his role, he mentioned,
I remember watching those episodes growing up, so to get a chance to be part of this is just mind-blowing.
Millie Gibson, on the other hand, praises an outstanding guest performance this season, emphasizing
Jinkx Monsoon slaying on Doctor Who!. Her enthusiasm reflects the dynamic additions to the cast this season, which enhance the storytelling with new dimensions.
Both actors shared thrilling moments from various episodes. Gibson found herself enthralled by the complexities and demands of her role. From musical challenges to intense physical demands, her journey through the season was as unpredictable as it was thrilling.
The plot twists and intense character development reach a peak in ‘The Devil’s Chord’, an episode that both Gatwa and Gibson found uniquely gripping. The unsettling blend of horror elements with alternate realities provided both actors challenging scenes that they navigated with fervor.
A Glimpse into Ruby’s Mysterious Past
The enigma of Ruby’s parentage is central to this season’s storyline. Showrunner Russell T Davies provided insights into this mystery.
I’ve always known where Ruby Sunday comes from. It’s very clear in my head. I think it’s clear to the audience too in a way that intertwines with our journey through time and space, Davies shared in an interview.
This narrative thread not only adds a layer of intrigue but also keeps viewers hooked as they piece together clues about Ruby’s real family. With each episode weaving deeper into Ruby’s backstory, viewers can expect a culmination of revelations that are bound to shape future seasons as well.