NCIS Hawaii Ends Production After Three Seasons on CBS

by
CBS has officially ended its production of NCIS: Hawaii after three seasons. This decision marks a significant shift as the network prepares to introduce new series in its upcoming schedule.

Farewell to a Beloved Series

The conclusion of NCIS: Hawaii, which stars Vanessa Lachey and had recently added LL Cool J to its cast, signifies the end of a series that, despite strong viewership, finds itself only mid-tier in the CBS lineup. The show’s final episode is scheduled to air on May 6,

Statements from Cast and Production Team

An emotional response came from Vanessa Lachey who expressed her mixed feelings on social media. Gutted, confused, blindsided,…Grateful, confident, beloved fans. Moreover, executive producer shared that this was a difficult but necessary business decision. The cancellation of NCIS: Hawaii was a tough decision, but we are grateful for all the support we received from our fans

A Glimpse into Future Programming

In place of NCIS: Hawaii, CBS plans to pivot towards exploring the origins within the NCIS universe. The upcoming ‘NCIS: Origins’ will delve into earlier stories, centering around younger versions of beloved characters. Notably, Austin Stowell will be stepping into the role of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

