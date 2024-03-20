Nathan Fillion’s 5 Best Roles on Television

Nathan Fillion, born on March 27, 1971, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, began his acting career in the mid-90s. Before achieving international fame in Hollywood, Fillion honed his craft as a performer with Edmonton’s Rapid Fire Theatre. While he has successfully transitioned to the big screen, Fillion has truly left his mark in the realm of television.
By starring in a plethora of iconic roles, he has become one of the most recognisable faces on television. These roles have transcended many genres, cementing him as a truly versatile actor. So, let’s break down his 5 best roles in TV.
5. Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place (1998-2001)
The hit TV show Two Guys and a Girl, initially titled Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, follows the lives of three friends who share an apartment in Boston and spend their days hanging out at a pizza place. Through its comedic and relatable plotlines, the show explores the ups and downs of the characters’ relationships, careers, and personal lives.
Serving as a springboard for its cast, particularly Nathan Fillion and Ryan Reynolds, Two Guys and a Girl paved the way for their successful careers. Fillion’s character Johnny Donnelly, introduced in the second season as a jukebox repairman with a romantic interest in Sharon, served as a stepping stone for Fillion’s television career. His role allowed him to showcase various sides to his abilities, from wacky to hilarious to utterly heartwarming. As a result, this role led to his subsequent appearances in popular shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Lost.
4. Modern Family (2016-2018)
Although Nathan Fillion was not a main cast member of the popular TV show Modern Family, he made a memorable impact with his recurring role as Rainer Shine. Appearing in seven episodes between 2016 and 2018, Fillion portrayed the character of a local weatherman who Phil Dunphy, played by Ty Burrell, desperately wants to befriend. However, in typical Modern Family fashion, Phil’s attempts to win over Rainer backfire when he unwittingly sets him up with his daughter, Haley, resulting in a comedic and chaotic escapade. After starring in a variety of drama shows around this time, Fillion’s role in Modern Family was a nostalgic reminder of his genius comedy roots he became famous for.
3. The Rookie (2018-Present)
The Rookie is an acclaimed crime drama series that follows the story of John Nolan, a middle-aged man who embarks on a career in the Los Angeles Police Department. Portrayed by Nathan Fillion, John Nolan faces the challenges of being the oldest rookie in the force, navigating the high-pressure world of law enforcement while also dealing with personal and professional obstacles. Fillion’s portrayal of John Nolan in The Rookie has been hailed as one of his most iconic roles, showcasing his ability to seamlessly blend drama and action in an enthralling and authentic way. Furthermore, the series has allowed Fillion to delve into the complexities of a character undergoing a major life transition, earning him praise for his compelling performance and solidifying his status as a seasoned and versatile actor in the industry. The Rookie is currently in its sixth season.
2. Castle (2009-2016)
Castle is a Primetime Emmy-nominated series that follows the story of bestselling mystery novelist Richard Castle (Fillion), who teams up with NYPD detective Kate Beckett to solve crimes in New York City. The show skillfully blends together comedy, drama, and crime elements with tight pacing, creating an engaging and addictive viewing experience. Nathan Fillion steals the show in his compelling lead role as the charismatic and witty Richard Castle, capturing audiences with his charm, humour, and chemistry with his co-star Stana Katic. Although the series finished airing in 2016, it has left a lasting impact on the TV industry, drawing new audiences through its availability on streaming platforms.
1. Firefly (2002-2003)
Firefly is a prime example of why a TV series shouldn’t be judged solely on its initial ratings. The show is set in a distant future where a small crew aboard the spaceship Serenity navigate their way through a galaxy torn apart by civil war. Led by Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds, played by Nathan Fillion, the crew takes on various missions while facing personal and political challenges along the way.
Fillion’s portrayal of Mal Reynolds has arguably become one of the most talked-about roles of his career. His commanding rendition showcased his inspiring charisma, wit, and ability to lead a diverse ensemble cast. Despite Fox canceling the series after just one season due to poor viewership, Firefly has since gained an immense fanbase that continues to grow stronger in today’s streaming age. The show’s unique blend of sci-fi, western, and character-driven storytelling has resonated with viewers, solidifying its status as a cult classic that remains popular and influential in the world of television. Want to read about more TV shows that were cut short too soon? Here’s 5 cancelled TV shows that fans want back.