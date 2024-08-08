My Brilliant Friend Final Season Premieres September 9 on HBO

Across three compelling seasons, HBO’s critically acclaimed drama series, My Brilliant Friend, has intricately chronicled the complex relationship between two childhood friends against post-WWII Italy’s vivid backdrop. For those engrossed by the spellbinding narrative, brace yourselves: the ten-episode fourth and final season is set to premiere on Monday, September 9 at 9/8c on HBO and will be available to stream on Max with new episodes debuting weekly.
Based on the acclaimed Neapolitan Novels by Elena Ferrante with showrunners Saverio Costanzo and Laura Paolucci at the helm, My Brilliant Friend explores the story of Elena Greco and Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo. When we first meet them in the 1950s’ scenic but volatile Naples, their friendship paints a poignant tale that spans over sixty years.
This season stars Alba Rohrwacher as Elena Greco and Irene Maiorino as Lila Cerullo, transitioning into adulthood amidst Italy’s late 1980s turmoil. Their intertwined fates witness careers, motherhood demands, betrayals, threats, disappearances, and even natural disasters.
Rohrwacher’s ties with director Saverio Costanzo go back to their collaboration in Hungry Hearts. This season’s supporting cast also features Fabrizio Gifuni (as Nino Sarratore), Stefano Dionisi (Franco Mari), Anna Rita Vitolo (Immacolata), Pier Giorgio Bellocchio (Pietro Airota), Daria Deflorian (Adele Airota), Lino Musella (Marcello Solara), Eduardo Scarpetta (Pasquale Peluso), Edoardo Pesce (Michele Solara), and Sonia Bergamasco (Maria Rosa Airota).
The series’ emotional depth lies in Ferrante’s fundamental grasp of her characters’ internal contradictions. She draws us into their world through nuanced storytelling marked by compassion for human flaws.
Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life
The screenplay credits for this final season include Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci, and Saverio Costanzo. Directed by Laura Bispuri and executive produced by Paolo Sorrentino, Jennifer Schuur, Elena Recchia, Laura Paolucci, and Guido De Laurentiis—this season promises an evocative conclusion.
As we look ahead to September 9, anticipation builds around how Elena and Lila’s poignant journey will reach its conclusion amidst the backdrop of a changing Italy. Fans can check out the official teaser trailer below to capture a glimpse of what awaits.
