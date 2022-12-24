Mutulu Shakur, Tupac’s Stepfather granted Parole over His Deteriorating Health

Mutulu was finally granted an early release in light of his current medical condition. The former Black Liberation Army member has been battling stage-3 multiple myeloma, a fatal blood cancer. It notably affects an individual’s bones and kidneys.
The Ringleader was Arrested in 1986
He was involved in the 1981 robbery of Brink’s armored car along with other members of the Black Liberation Army. $1.6 million were stolen in cash, and a guard, Peter Paige, and two Nyack police officers, Edward O’Grady and Waverly Brown were killed. Furthermore, Joseph Trombino, another guard, was seriously injured. Six years later, in February of 1986, the FBI finally arrested Mutulu in California, and he was sentenced to 60 years behind bars.
He has been Granted Parole!
Shakur’s family and legal team have been fighting for parole for years. Their appeal was declined in 2016 as well as in 2021 for the ninth time. The commission deemed the 72-year-old’s health to be worsening ever since the last hearing held in April of this year. Therefore, given his terminal bone marrow cancer (which was diagnosed in 2019) and inability to perform any crime, he has been granted parole. “We now find your medical condition renders you so infirm of mind and body that you are no longer physically capable of committing any federal, state, or local crime.”, told the US Parole Commission officials.
Mutulu is Now Home with his Family
After a long wait, the American activist has been reunited with his loved ones. According to mutulushakur.com, an official website hosted by Mutulu’s friends and family, “The decision to grant parole is based on federal law guidelines for “old law” prisoners, finding that Dr. Shakur poses no threat to the community, taking into consideration his exemplary conduct in prison, his medical condition and how much time he has served. Mutulu is now with his family.”
The FFMS (Family & Friends of Mutulu Shakur) extended their gratitude towards people’s support throughout Mutulu’s serving period.
The legal update further requested everyone to respect Dr. Shakur’s privacy as he spends this holiday season back home with his family, rejuvenating his health in Southern California.
Shakur’s Relationship with Tupac
Afeni Shakur married Mutulu Shakur in 1975 and had their daughter, Sekyiwa. In 1982, they split. Mutulu later became the stepfather of late hip-hop sensation Tupac.
The American rapper considered Shakur his real father since he never had a great relationship with his biological father, Billy Garland.
Mutulu wrote a heartfelt letter for his son on the night he was shot in Las Vegas. These father’s words from a prison cell addressing his deceased son alone say a lot about their shared bond:
“So now I give you my tears so I might assimilate your loss and live on in peace. Knowing I will feed your spirit with my unconditional love, knowing you will need it on your next journey.
May Allah bless you for your deeds and forgive your errors. Tupac, come to me and give me strength. Love always. Your father, friend, comrade – Mutulu.”