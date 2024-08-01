Must-Watch Movies and TV Shows to Stream in August 2023

As August rolls in, so do some must-watch movies and TV series that you simply can’t skip this month. Whether you’re into iconic historical films or contemporary comedy-dramas, there’s something for everyone.
Curry Stars in Mockumentary Sitcom
Steph Curry makes his television debut in Mr. Throwback, a mockumentary-style sitcom where the NBA star plays a version of himself. In a trailer for the show, Curry humorously notes,
Danny was so good, I was the backup. Co-created by David Caspe and with Curry also serving as an executive producer, this series revolves around his reunion with childhood friend Danny (played by Adam Pally). The storyline promises laughs and heartfelt moments, as highlighted by Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim, who says,
People love a redemption story but even more, a trainwreck.
The Drama and Romance of Emily in Paris Continue
The much-awaited Season 4 of Emily in Paris returns on August 15.
This season sums up to one word: revenge, reveals Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. If you’re craving melodrama and Parisian romance, this is the show for you. Navigate romantic entanglements alongside Emily (Lily Collins), who now faces an unexpected love triangle while her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) aims for Eurovision glory. With its vibrant backdrops and engaging plotlines, you’ll be hooked from the start.
A Look Back at Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra
Many still remember the awe-inspiring performance of Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in the epic 1963 film directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. At the height of her career in her early thirties, Taylor immortalized herself with her striking portrayal of the Egyptian queen alongside Richard Burton’s Mark Antony. As Cleopatra navigates political alliances and romantic entanglements, she remains a symbol of timeless beauty and intellect.
The film’s grandeur was reflected not only through its gripping narrative but also through lavish costumes designed by Renie Conley. Taylor donned elaborate dresses including a breathtaking golden gown and an ornate headdress that exemplified Ancient Egyptian deities like Ra.
Kings and Gods: Jeff Goldblum’s Latest Role
If mythological tales with a modern twist intrigue you, don’t miss Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in KAOS. This dark comedy series presents Jeff Goldblum as the Greek god facing a midlife crisis set against our contemporary world. The creator Charlie Covell reimagines Olympus, turning it into a whimsical playing field filled with divine conflicts and mortal dramas expected to captivate viewers when it debuts later this year.
Dine Like Emily Cooper
Lilly Collins and her co-stars have dined at some truly remarkable spots throughout ‘Emily in Paris.’ Why not indulge yourself with a self-guided tour to these Parisian delights? From trendy cafes in Saint Tropez to idyllic bistros in Provence, recreate your own Emily-inspired culinary adventures as you anticipate Season 4.
