Mrs. Doubtfire Star Reflects on Robin Williams Solving a Crucial Issue During Filming, Cast Reunites in Joy

Robin Williams and His Unseen Acts of Kindness on the Set of Mrs. Doubtfire
The heartwarming tale of Mrs. Doubtfire not only entertained audiences but also left a significant mark on its cast, particularly the child actors. Lisa Jakub, who played Lydia Hillard, sheds light on how co-star Robin Williams intervened during a distressing situation with her education.
Jakub recalls being expelled from her Canadian high school due to her absence while filming. Despite the arrangement of sending completed schoolwork back and forth, the school eventually decided it wasn’t working. Devastated, Jakub found solace when Williams stepped in.
To be honest, I’m pretty sure he saved my life.
Rising Above Challenges: Lisa’s Education Dilemma
Lisa Jakub, amid these challenges, shared a poignant moment regarding the influential actor’s support. Williams, understanding her plight, took direct action by writing a profound letter to her school’s administration asking for reconsideration. Jakub highlighted this gesture on the Brotherly Love podcast, explaining how this single act highlighted Williams’ compassionate nature.
The point was that Robin saw that I was upset. He asked me what was going on. I explained. He wrote a letter to my director saying that, you know, he wanted them to reconsider this decision, recalls Lisa Jakub. She added the impact it had when she stated,
When I told him I still didn’t think they would take me back, he said, ‘It’s kinda like Amnesty International. That school just needs to know that people know the truth.
A Reunion Filled With Fond Memories and Continued Bonds
The Mrs. Doubtfire cast reunion brought together Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence, and Mara Wilson, reaffirming their close bonds formed during filming decades ago. Jakub expressed how those times fostered familial ties that extend beyond the screen.
The sisters had so much fun hanging out with the brothers. Mara Wilson and Matthew Lawrence still feel like my siblings – even 30 years after filming Mrs. Doubtfire, said Lisa Jakub.