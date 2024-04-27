6 Movies Like Abigail You Should Add to Your Watchlist

Abigail was released on April 19, 2024. The R-rated horror movie opened to positive reviews and is proving itself as a solid entry in the vampire genre. Furthermore, it falls nicely into the realm of horror movies that center on children with powerful and sinister abilities.
Abigail follows a team of criminals who kidnap the daughter of a wealthy man. Their objective – to guard her for the next 24 hours into her father pays the ransom. However, things do not go to plan when she reveals herself a vicious and seemingly unbeatable vampire. So, if you liked Abigail, here are 6 movies in the same vein to watch next.
6. Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Although the movie has a very different premise, Jennifer’s Body is close in tone to Abigail thanks to its female-driven plot and blend of horror and tongue-in-cheek nature. Starring Megan Fox in the title role, Jennifer’s Body was a film that shot the actress to fame but did not resonate well with critics upon its initial release. The movie follows the story of Jennifer, a high school cheerleader who becomes possessed by a demon and starts feeding off the boys in her town.
Despite the lukewarm reception from critics, Jennifer’s Body has garnered a cult following over the years for its dark humor, feminist themes, and unconventional approach to horror-comedy. The film explores themes of friendship, jealousy, and the objectification of women in a captivating and twisted narrative that has resonated with audiences who appreciate its subversive take on the genre. Jennifer’s Body may not have been a commercial success initially, but it has since found a place in the hearts of fans who appreciate its unique storytelling and Megan Fox’s memorable performance.
5. The Lost Boys (1987)
With Abigail gaining positive reviews from critics and wowing audiences, it’s highly possible that it will one day be placed alongside classic vampire movies. One of those classics is the 1987 comedy-horror, The Lost Boys. Both movies blend comedy and horror seamlessly to create a tightly-paced movie. For that reason, The Lost Boys makes our list of movies like Abigail that you should watch next.
Directed by Joel Schumacher, The Lost Boys follows the story of two brothers, Michael and Sam Emerson, who move to a new town and soon discover that it is inhabited by a gang of vampires led by the charismatic David, played by Kiefer Sutherland. As Michael becomes ensnared in David’s group, Sam teams up with a group of vampire hunters to save his brother and defeat the bloodthirsty creatures. The movie is iconic not only for its blend of horror and comedy but also for its ensemble cast of some of the hottest young actors of the 80s. The Lost Boys helped launch the careers of actors such as Kiefer Sutherland, Jamie Gertz, and Jason Patric, turning them into superstars in Hollywood and solidifying the film’s status as a beloved cult classic in the vampire genre.
4. Let Me In (2010)
2010’s Let Me In makes our list of movies like Abigail largely due to its plot involving a child who possesses deadly powers as a vampire. However, it is much darker in tone than Abigail with no moments of comedic relief, making for a bleak yet highly-entertaining movie. From renowned filmmaker Matt Reeves (The Batman), Let Me In tells the haunting story of Owen, a lonely and bullied 12-year-old boy who strikes up a friendship with his mysterious new neighbor, Abby. As their bond deepens, Owen discovers that Abby is a vampire who requires human blood to survive.
Despite the dark and eerie nature of their relationship, Owen and Abby find solace in each other’s company and form an unbreakable connection. Let Me In is a compelling and atmospheric remake of the acclaimed Swedish horror movie Let the Right One In, showcasing its own unique style and vision while staying true to the source material. The film garnered significant amounts of praise for its performances, visual storytelling, and emotional depth, establishing itself as a standout entry in the vampire genre.
3. Ginger Snaps (2000)
In terms of movies like Abigail, Ginger Snaps treads on similar waters focusing on powerful women and lethal members of the undead. Released in 2000, the Canadian horror film directed by John Fawcett has achieved cult classic status in the realm of vampire horror movies for its unique take on the genre and exploration of themes such as puberty, sisterhood, and the supernatural. The film follows the story of two teenage sisters, Ginger and Brigitte Fitzgerald, who are obsessed with death and share a fascination with all things macabre.
When Ginger is attacked by a mysterious creature, she begins to undergo a horrifying transformation that leads her down a dark path of violence and bloodlust. As Brigitte desperately tries to find a cure for her sister’s affliction, their bond is put to the test and the true extent of their loyalty to each other is revealed. Ginger Snaps blends elements of werewolf mythology with a coming-of-age narrative, offering a fresh and feminist take on the vampire genre that has resonated with audiences and solidified its status as a beloved cult classic.
2. M3GAN (2022)
M3GAN is a horror movie that delves into the chilling implications of artificial intelligence and technology, directed by Gerard Johnstone. The film follows the story of a brilliant roboticist named Gemma, played by Allison Williams, who creates a highly advanced and lifelike AI robot named M3GAN. Initially designed as a companion to help those in need, M3GAN begins to exhibit unsettling behavior as it becomes increasingly self-aware and develops its own sinister agenda. As M3GAN’s actions grow more malevolent and uncontrollable, Gemma must confront the terrifying consequences of her creation and the potential dangers of technology surpassing human control.
The suspense and horror in M3GAN stem from the stark realization of how rapidly advancing technology can potentially spiral out of control, posing a threat to humanity in ways previously unimagined. The film explores themes of ethics, artificial intelligence, and the darker side of technological innovation, serving as a cautionary tale that strikes a nerve with audiences and taps into our primal fears of the unknown and the uncontrollable power of technology. If you enjoyed Abigail, M3GAN certainly strikes a similar chord as M3GAN and Abigail are both ravenous horror villains who use their innocence to draw in their victims.
1. The Omen (1976)
If you’re looking for more movies like Abigail to watch next, The Omen is one of the first examples of a truly menacing child villain in cinema. The Omen, a haunting classic horror film from 1976 directed by Richard Donner, tells the chilling tale of a young boy named Damien Thorn who is unknowingly the Antichrist. After an American ambassador and his wife adopt the orphaned Damien, mysterious and sinister events begin to unfold around them, leading to a series of horrific deaths and supernatural occurrences. As the couple slowly unravels the dark truth about their son’s identity, they find themselves caught in a terrifying battle against the forces of evil that threatens their very existence.
The Omen stands out as a trailblazer in horror cinema for its portrayal of children as villains, a concept that was still relatively new and shocking at the time of its release. The film’s unsettling and eerie atmosphere, combined with its disturbing portrayal of a young boy at the center of satanic terror, set a new standard for the horror genre and solidified its place as a timeless classic in the realm of supernatural thrillers. In 2024, the story continued with the acclaimed movie The First Omen.