10 Movies About Young Love to Reminisce About All Those Heartbreaks

We were all once 16 and desperately in love with the high school football captain or writing heartfelt letters to the cute lead guitarist in the school band, whilst also enjoying movies about young love. With stars in our eyes and hope in our souls, young love is so intense that heartbreak can seem like the end of the world when things don’t work out. No amount of ice cream and Ed Sheeran can heal the inevitable crack in your heart — often the fate of most high school romances. But time heals all. One day, you can look back, smile, and reminisce about what once was.
While love as an adult is far more calculated and practical, there was a particular thrill to bask in those naive emotions and throw oneself into adoring someone with absolutely no qualms. Although we cannot go back in time to relive those days, we can turn to movies to momentarily evoke the same emotions. So here’s a colorful list of ten movies about young love that will remind you of the good old days of broken hearts and pinky promises.
1. Flipped (2010)
What is young love if not for an immature schoolboy paired with a sweet girl who is head over heels in love with him? Flipped is the story of Juli Baker, who has been completely dazzled by Bryce Loski’s brown eyes since he moved in next door in the second grade. As the years go by, Juli’s feelings grow while Bryce violently repels her advances — until the day, of course, she loses interest in him when we see him ‘flip.’ He gradually returns the affection as he starts to see how special she is, but our girl Juli is now totally over him. Starring Callan McAuliffe and Madeline Carroll, Flipped serves young love in all its messy, confusing, and adorable glory.
2. Bridge to Terebethia (2007)
Life can get rough when you’re a neglected middle child, so when a quirky girl extends her friendship like a ray of sunshine, you hold onto her like an oasis in the desert. Bridge to Terebethia takes us through the depressing life of middle child Jess (Josh Hutcherson), who is bullied in school and ignored at home — things change when he strikes up an unlikely friendship with the new girl in class, Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb).
The duo spends hours after school exploring the woods nearby as they imagine the magical world of Terebethia as an escape from their realities. Things are smooth sailing until tragedy strikes on a fateful day, leaving Jess all alone to make sense of life and the fate of the world he and Leslie built together. We promptly issue a tissue warning before you dive into this movie.
Watch Bridge to Terebethia on Netflix
3. Love, Simon (2018)
We all know high school is hard — throw in being a closeted gay kid, and it just gets worse. Love, Simon is a coming-of-age movie about young love in the 21st century at its finest. With social media and society’s small-mindedness towards the LGBTQ+ community, this movie is a nuanced take on just how messy things can get in high school when you’re different from the ton. The film centers around Simon Spier, who keeps his sexual orientation a secret from everyone close to him and forms a secret connection, exchanging emails with a closeted gay classmate at his high school, known only by the pseudonym “Blue.”
Things go south when he is forced to come to terms with his identity when a blackmailer at school threatens to out him, causing him to spiral under pressure to come out to his friends and family. Love, Simon is a soul-touching tale that brings to light the struggles of being young and homosexual despite having liberal parents. Though the Nick Robinson-starrer steers clear of being overtly emotional, there won’t be a dry eye in the room when Simon’s mom says, “You’re still you, Simon.”
4. A Walk To Remember (2002)
If the phrase “I can change him” were a movie, it would be A Walk To Remember. Based on the Nicholas Sparks book of the same name, it is the story of popular bad boy Landon Carter (Shane West) and Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore) — a reverend’s daughter. In this opposites-attract and reform story, we see Jamie ground a rebellious Landon, and he, in turn, shows her to let go a little and enjoy life.
All is going well when a secret threatens to shake the ground beneath this blossoming relationship. A Walk to Remember captures how young love isn’t always a naive fantasy and can be profoundly deep and heartbreaking. The moment when Landon goes in to kiss her for the first time, and Jamie whispers, “I may be bad at it,” is one of the purest representations of the jitters one feels during first experiences of intimacy.
Watch A Walk To Remember on Netflix
5. My Girl (1991)
This classic movie about young love and friendship is not for the faint of heart — don’t say we didn’t warn you. My Girl is the story of 11-year-old hypochondriac Vada and Thomas J, a boy allergic to everything, as we watch their friendship bloom during the summer of 1972. We go into this movie expecting it to be an adorable story about puppy love and first kisses, but it’s so much more than that.
Starring Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) and Anna Chlumsky, My Girl touches upon themes like death, acceptance of step-parents, and childhood trauma; this movie leaves a void in your soul. The moment when Thomas J tells Vada, “Would you think of me?” our hearts were bursting at the cuteness of it all!
6. The Half of It (2020)
There are times when you come across a movie that is so wholesome that it leaves a warm feeling in your chest; The Half of It is that kind of movie. Throughout the film, you expect the story to take some quintessential turns right when it hits you with a twist out of nowhere — in the best way possible. The Half of It tells the story of a straight-A Chinese-American student, Ellie Chu, who lives in the remote town of Squamish. She has a side hustle earning money writing homework for her classmates, which leads her to help an inarticulate jock, Paul Munsky, woo a girl whom they both secretly have a crush on.
This movie takes all the plot points for a classic love triangle-centric romcom and throws them out the window. The result? A cozy movie about love, friendship, and daring to dream about one’s future. Starring Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, and Alexxis Lemire in titular roles, this is a movie you simply cannot miss!
Watch The Half of It on Netflix
7. The Spectacular Now (2013)
A coming-of-age movie starring Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley — need we say more? When the spoilt backbencher falls for the studious, shy girl, we know it’s worth the ride. The Spectacular Now introduces us to high school seniors Sutter and Aimee, who develop a special bond after a chance encounter in Aimee’s yard, after which they continue to spend time with each other and fall deeply in love.
However, high school can be messy and is a crucial turning point in determining your future. Viewers watch the couple go through highs and lows within their relationship and outside of it. The teenagers overcome the challenges that life throws their way in this rollercoaster of a movie.
Watch The Spectacular Now on Apple TV
8. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
Next on our list is a movie that redefined romcoms for many of us; The Perks of Being a Wallflower is an exceptional film about the complex issues one deals with in high school. The film takes us through the life of a clinically depressed 15-year-old Charlie (Logan Lerman) and also stars Emma Watson, who is anxious and nervous to be in high school, showcasing his experiences when he befriends seniors, Sam and Patrick. It hits deeper themes like adapting to change and dealing with suicide while also slipping in cute milestones like first kisses. There must have been something special about making a movie out of a book banned by several school districts, so The Perks of Being A Wallflower is definitely worth a watch!
Watch The Perks of Being a Wallflower on Prime Video
9. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)
For all those young writers out there who sat at their desks pouring their hearts out in the most passionate and earnest of letters professing their feelings to that boy they’ve been crushing on — this is the movie for you. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a teenage romance franchise. It consists of three feature films and one spin-off TV series based on the trilogy of novels written by Jenny Han.
The movie revolves around Asian American high schooler Lara Jean Covey, who wrote letters expressing her deepest feelings to boys she crushed on throughout her youth but never actually posted them. Until one day, they mysteriously fall into the hands of the recipients. Starring the endearing Lana Condor and heartthrob Noah Centineo, you’ll want to stock up on popcorn and candy bars to gear up for this cult classic rom-com.
Watch To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before on Netflix
10. Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist is not your run-of-the-mill romcom about high school love and long, drawn-out plots. The movie pans out over one magical night when two high school seniors, Nick and Norah, pretend to be a couple after a chance encounter. It just so happens that these strangers share a favorite band called “Where’s Fluffy?” — eventually leading them to a tumultuous race across town to attend the band’s secret show.
Although they are unsuccessful in reaching the venue, the night ends on a high note as they sneak into Nora’s dad’s studio, where Nick plays her a song before she experiences her first orgasm. Is there a more perfect way to make love for the first time? — we think not! The film, starring Kat Dennings and Michael Cera, is based on a novel by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan and boasts a fantastic soundtrack. Also, check out this guide on five roles that you probably forgot Dennings played!