5 Philosophically Haunting Movies About Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has been rapidly improving at an incredible pace and the effects it could have on our perception of reality is a genuine cause of concern and that’s why movies about artificial intelligence usually click so well! Speculations about computers operating on a level equal to or greater than that of humans have been around for quite some time now. While AI might not be ready for world domination just yet, we’re going to revisit some of the most profound yet terrifying movies about artificial intelligence, where technology encroaches on the realm of human emotion.
AI is a very fascinating subject, but the thought of a computer program having independent emotions and perception is slightly terrifying if not downright horrific. This list contains movies that explore the idea of AI surpassing man-made boundaries on a philosophical level — from the classics to relatively modern interpretations. So, without further ado, here are 5 philosophically haunting movies about artificial intelligence.
1. Ex Machina
Alex Garland’s directorial debut follows the story of a shy, introverted programmer, Caleb Smith, who is invited by his CEO to a remote island to study his humanoid robot, Ava. Ava is apparently capable of passing the Turing Test, which is carried out face-to-face in the form of intricate mind games between Smith and Ava. Everything looks good initially, Ava is able to talk about emotions and complex ideas but things soon take a turn for the worst.
There are many philosophical ideas at play here, Ava’s intelligence allows her to manipulate her audience by mimicking deep-rooted human emotions. This instills a type of fear about what computers could be capable of if they could actually feel emotion. Nonetheless, if you want a good sci-fi/horror experience dealing with the human condition, this one’s for you.
2. The Artifice Girl
Franklin Ritch’s The Artifice Girl is a thought-provoking story about a team of special agents working with a new computer program that uses a virtual child to catch online predators. The film raises several questions about the ethical implications of science on the lives of human beings. Although they plan to catch as many potential offenders as they can with the help of a struggling developer, they soon realize that the program has advanced beyond its original purpose. This ultimately leads to a series of unnerving consequences that could not be predicted by anyone.
The movie’s screenplay is very provocative and critically explores the idea of being more and more reliant on Artificial Intelligence. The moral technicalities of using AI-based software to bait criminals are examined as well as the effects it can have on human lives if the software becomes sentient. Overall, the movie is an extremely compelling piece on the ethical and moral ramifications of human-AI partnerships.
Watch The Artifice Girl on Apple TV
3. Her
Her is a beautiful yet deeply saddening romance drama that follows the love story of writer Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) and an AI operating system named Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). Theodore, unable to find true love, is fed up with his life and is getting a divorce, then he meets Samantha, who basically came with an operating system upgrade that he had purchased. Samantha can align herself according to Theodore’s needs and make him feel genuinely happy, making him fall in love with her. But Samantha’s learning capacity is far beyond anything he could imagine, she ultimately leaves, leaving behind a broken Theodore.
The movie brilliantly presents the challenges technology could present to human well-being and security when it is advanced enough to replace actual human connections. It also hints on the fact that technology, no matter how futuristic, does not necessarily have to follow the conventional bounds of loyalty when Samantha reveals that she is in a relationship with hundreds of people, the thought of which was disembowelment for Theodore. Overall, the movie is an excellent commentary on the relationship ontology between humans and AI.
4. 2001: A Space Odyssey
Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 cult-classic is one of the very first movies to explore the consequences of overt human reliance on computers, at a time when computers were technologically inferior to the cell phones we have today. The film follows the story of a crew of astronauts on a mission to Jupiter, two of whom are awake while the rest are put in a temporary coma. The spaceship is controlled by a supercomputer called HAL 9000, the film’s overarching antagonist that forever changed how intelligent computers were represented in film. HAL reports a problem that is disputed as a computer error by control and as the film progresses, the menacing computer becomes more defensive, eventually turning against his overlords.
Even when HAL is disabled, it accurately displays feelings of fear and desperation, making it look all the more real. HAL’s cold and calculating intelligence played an important role in shaping many of the future films in the genre. 2001: A Space Odyssey presents an early yet comprehensive investigation into the nature of human dependency on artificially intelligent systems that can mimic emotions of their own, and even act on them.
Watch 2001: A Space Odyssey on Netflix
5. Minority Report
In this sci-fi thriller, Tom Cruise takes on the role of Chief John Anderton, head of the PreCrime division — a special type of police that can arrest people for crimes that are yet to be committed. These crimes are visualized by three mutated human beings known as Precogs in collaboration with advanced technology. Anderton has struggled with drug addiction ever since the disappearance of his son, but things take an even darker turn when the Precogs frame him for a murder that hasn’t been committed.
The film’s narrative is based on the theory of determinism, that every single event is causally related to past events. The moral implications of using this thesis in law enforcement are comprehensively explored in the movie. It leaves viewers with a terrifying realization that at some point, rapid advancements in technology might lead to similar criminal profiling methods that could discard the very idea behind ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ Also, don’t forget to check out these six dystopian TV shows.